Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam talks about her new seminars to empower students

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

Keshia Knight Pulliam said she is so happy to be partnering with Now and Later for their #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session Series. She explained the goal of the series is to empower students and celebrate hard work.

You can stream all of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s “#RecognizeTheChew Class in Session” seminars online and find more information about the series at NowAndLater.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 12, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

