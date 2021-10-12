Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam talks about her new seminars to empower students

Keshia Knight Pulliam said she is so happy to be partnering with Now and Later for their #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session Series. She explained the goal of the series is to empower students and celebrate hard work.

You can stream all of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s “#RecognizeTheChew Class in Session” seminars online and find more information about the series at NowAndLater.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 12, 2021.

