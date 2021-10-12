CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Video: Liverpool's Curtis Jones Sets Up Winner for England's U21s

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 8 days ago

Despite not being 100% fit, Curtis Jones featured for England's U21 and played a part in their 1-0 win over Andorra.

Curtis Jones picked up an injury while training with England's U21 team. The injury meant he missed their opening game against Slovenia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNFPb_0cP066Lj00
MB Media/Sipa USA

Liverpool fans were worried that the injury may be serious but thankfully it looked like it was minor problem.

However, Lee Carsley, the England U21 coach, did say that it would be unlikely that he would feature against Andorra.

Curtis Jones Assists England's Winner

Despite saying Jones was unlikely to play, Carsley was forced into a change in the second-half and he brought Curtis Jones on.

Jones had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes when he was on the break with Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe after a corner.

Curtis played a perfectly weighted pass to the Arsenal youngster, who slotted it in the net for the only goal of the game.

Luckily Jones didn't strain himself too much and he's also showing the playmaking ability for England that he has been for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

England U21s Boss, Lee Carsley Talks About Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones has been a sensation since being a part of Liverpool's first team squad and he is making inroads on the England first team squad. The Scouser has been a standout player for Liverpool this season, scoring one goal and getting three assists in six games. Despite only starting...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

England U21 coach Carsley: Liverpool midfielder Jones can channel passion in right way

England U21 coach Lee Carsley is happy to be working with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Carsley said he thinks Jones is capable of channelling his fire in the right way. "You want the players to be passionate," said the former Everton midfielder. "Sometimes it does boil over and there was a lot of frustration attached to that. It was, all-round, a frustrating and disappointing day for the U21s and England.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Carsley
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Arsenal#Uk#U21#Curtis Jones Assists#Luckily Jones#Liverpool Coverage Follow
BBC

Klopp unhappy after Jones injury with England U21s

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unhappy with the Football Association after midfielder Curtis Jones sustained a "slight injury" with the England Under-21s and will miss Saturday's Premier League game at Watford. Jones, 20, came on as a 57th-minute substitute for England in their European Under-21 qualifying match against Andorra and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hits out at FA after Liverpool suffer Curtis Jones injury blow

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the FA for their lack of communication after Curtis Jones picked up an injury on international duty with England Under 21s.The 20-year-old was absent from the 2-2 draw against Slovenia due to a groin problem. Ahead of the Under-21s’ match against Andorra four days later, manager Lee Carsley insisted England “definitely won’t be taking any risks.”Jones came off the bench in the second half to assist the winner for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, but Klopp has now revealed that the midfielder will be unavailable to face Watford this weekend. Klopp said: “Curtis Jones came...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watford v Liverpool Predicted XI

Liverpool face Watford on Saturday in the early kick hoping to take all three points and move back to the top of the Premier League table. It has been a difficult week for Jurgen Klopp to plan his starting XI due to the uncertainty of Alisson and Fabinho's return from international duty and injuries picked up by Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carsley backs Brewster to recapture form with England U21s

England Under-21s coach Lee Carsley is backing Rhian Brewster to show his best qualities after a difficult year. The forward got his first Under-21s goal with a penalty in the 2-0 win over Kosovo last month. He will play in the European Championship qualifier against Slovenia during the present international...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Funeral of Liverpool legend and England 1966 World Cup winner Roger Hunt takes place on Merseyside after his death at the age of 83 with Ian Rush, Kevin Keegan and Roy Evans among those attending the service at the city's cathedral

Liverpool's record league goalscorer and England's 1966 World Cup winner Roger Hunt will be laid to rest on Thursday when his funeral takes place on Merseyside. Hunt, who is the second-highest scorer in Liverpool club history with a staggering 285 goals, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83 last month.
SPORTS
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
193
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy