Video: Liverpool's Curtis Jones Sets Up Winner for England's U21s

Despite not being 100% fit, Curtis Jones featured for England's U21 and played a part in their 1-0 win over Andorra.

Curtis Jones picked up an injury while training with England's U21 team. The injury meant he missed their opening game against Slovenia.

MB Media/Sipa USA

Liverpool fans were worried that the injury may be serious but thankfully it looked like it was minor problem.

However, Lee Carsley, the England U21 coach, did say that it would be unlikely that he would feature against Andorra.

Curtis Jones Assists England's Winner

Despite saying Jones was unlikely to play, Carsley was forced into a change in the second-half and he brought Curtis Jones on.

Jones had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes when he was on the break with Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe after a corner.

Curtis played a perfectly weighted pass to the Arsenal youngster, who slotted it in the net for the only goal of the game.

Luckily Jones didn't strain himself too much and he's also showing the playmaking ability for England that he has been for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook