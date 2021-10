Clive Woodward has called for England captain Owen Farrell to be dropped to allow Marcus Smith to start in all three of his country’s tests next month. Former England head coach Woodward is one of many rugby pundits calling for Smith to start at fly-half for England this November, but Farrell looks likely to remain his place in the starting team after Eddie Jones called his captain the “best man for the job”.

