Summer-like Warmth to Challenge Local Records

YOU’LL RE-CHECK THE CALENDAR – Halloween is just around the corner, but Pennsylvania is likely to be transported back to late summer this week. Higher temperatures are expected to challenge records, with increases of 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in some places (at top). They’re due to a high pressure system positioned just off the Eastern Seaboard, ushering in unusually warm air (below). Larger cities, including Philadelphia and its suburbs, are expected to strike 80 degrees Friday (Oct. 15), according to AccuWeather Inc. Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski. The pleasantness will last into Saturday (Oct. 16), but rise only to the 70s. Then clouds, showers, and a thunderstorm associated with a cold front are expected to bring cooler air Sunday (Oct. 17).