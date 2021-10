Luke Shaw insists England will come back better next month after a poor performance against Hungary – with the full-back bemoaning the “soft” penalty he conceded in the 1-1 draw.The Three Lions remain on course to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, needing four points from their final two Group I games to confirm their place in Qatar.Those two matches come next month when Albania visit Wembley on November 12 before Gareth Southgate’s side travel to face minnows San Marino three days later.While failure to qualify is still unthinkable, it would have been all-but assured had England seen off Hungary.The...

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO