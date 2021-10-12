CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

David Harbour Reveals He Was Told Netflix Were Trying To Bury Stranger Things

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix wasn’t quite the cultural juggernaut that it is now back in the summer of 2016 when an unassuming fantasy show named Stranger Things dropped its first season on July 15th. Even then, the show was hardly a phenomenon out of the gate; viewership data indicated that it was only the third most-watched original series on the platform at the time, behind Orange is the New Black and Fuller House.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: That 70’s Show, David Harbour, Paris Hilton and More!

THAT 70’s SHOW SPINOFF IS ON: Netflix has ordered That 90’s Show, a spinoff of the megahit Fox sitcom That 70’s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original serieswill return. Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are on board as writers and executive producer. The original ran for eight seasons and starred Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.
TV SHOWS
arcamax.com

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer cast in Chestnut

Natalia Dyer has been cast alongside Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez in 'Chestnut'. The 'Stranger Things' actress will appear in the upcoming queer love triangle drama, which will mark the feature film directorial debut for Jac Cron. The movie - which is set to launch at festivals early next year...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
asapland.com

The Insider of Stranger Things Season 4

The Stranger Things season 4 is knocked on a door of Netflix. This will be the third time that makers want to renew and release Season 4. It is set in an American drama series in Horror and Science Fiction Genre. In this genre, write has added the supernatural things in the story flow. So, it’s been amazing to catch up on the story from supernatural to horror.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: David Harbour Teases Season 4 Has "Tremendous Action," Compares Show to LOST

Netflix released a new teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things last month, which is finally expected to drop next year. Many actors from the show have shared hints about the new season, including that it will be bigger and darker. David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, previously revealed that Season Four would delve into Hopper's history, which was hinted at during the second season when his adoptive daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) came across boxes from Hopper's past marked "Dad," "New York," and "Vietnam." This weekend, Harbour took part in a New York Comic Con panel (via Entertainment Weekly), and talked more about uncovering those secrets, and also teased "tremendous action."
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Director Reveals How He Feels About the Possibility of a Season 2

Nine Perfect Strangers welcomed fans into the most eyebrow raising of circumstances at the Tranquillum House. The first season took viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions and a star-studded cast when it debuted on Hulu in August 2021. If you haven't been absolutely hypnotized by Nicole Kidman's magnetic leading role, where have you been? Consider this your sign to add Nine Perfect Strangers to your list of things to binge, but this is a fair warning that spoilers are ahead!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Paul Wesley
asapland.com

Stranger things set to introduce a new character

Season 4 of Strangers things was on the floor, the pre-production of season 4 is completed. As per the writer of Stranger Things, they’ve added a new character in Season 4 to continue to run of the show interest. Let’s confirm here that this news is how much legit. After...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper and Eleven Cards Revealed

MtG has shared with us a sneak peak of two cards coming, Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Strange Things’ Jim Hopper and Eleven, The Mage. The fans are joyful to have an early look at their favorite Jim Hopper and Eleven’s cards. Similarly, The Stranger Things collaboration marks another big-name for MtG. It was followed by the likes of Dungeons and Dragons and The Walking Dead. Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper and Eleven are both legendary creatures featured with ‘Friends Forever’ ability. It allows you to use them to lead a Commander deck.
VIDEO GAMES
energy941.com

‘Stranger Things’ Producers Begged For The Right To Use ‘Thriller’

It took 50 phone calls for “Stranger Things” producer, Shawn Levy, to get Michael Jackson’s estate to release the rights for the Netflix series to use Jackson’s song, “Thriller” for the show’s trailer. “We tried 50 other songs,” Levy said. “Literally, I’d wake up at 4 a.m. thinking, “It’s a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Orange#Fuller House
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Darin Brooks Leaving B&B?

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers indicate that Darin Brooks may be on his way out as Wyatt Spencer now that the actor has scored a new movie. Is Wyatt moving out of Los Angeles with his fiancé Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden)?. The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Darin...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy