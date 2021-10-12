David Harbour Reveals He Was Told Netflix Were Trying To Bury Stranger Things
Netflix wasn’t quite the cultural juggernaut that it is now back in the summer of 2016 when an unassuming fantasy show named Stranger Things dropped its first season on July 15th. Even then, the show was hardly a phenomenon out of the gate; viewership data indicated that it was only the third most-watched original series on the platform at the time, behind Orange is the New Black and Fuller House.wegotthiscovered.com
