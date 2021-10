The ‘Today’ co-host laughed off rumors that she had plans for a third child, but didn’t write off the idea of adopting another again. Hoda Kotb revealed that she wasn’t trying to send fans a message, when she posted Instagram photos of her daughters wearing matching “Big Sister” t-shirts. The 57-year-old Today host revealed that while her and her fiancé Joel Schiffman, 63, don’t have plans for a third child in a Tuesday October 5 interview with People’s Making Space podcast. While they may not have plans, she did say the two were “discussing” the possibility.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO