Vikings re-sign special-teams ace Dan Chisena
The Vikings re-signed wide receiver Dan Chisena on Tuesday. He was waived last Saturday when they needed a roster spot. The Vikings had two open roster spots with cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 reserve list. They had one spot open last Saturday, but they waived Chisena because they had to have two spots open in order to elevate both cornerback Parry Nickerson and guard Dakota Dozier to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s 19-17 win over Detroit.www.twincities.com
