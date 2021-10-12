CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

CREWS CONTINUE TO CLEAR WEST COUNTY CRASH

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOON-Miller Towing is on the scene and working to clear the crash from the intersection of FM 149 and FM 1774. An 18-wheeler and Dodge 1500 were involved in the crash early Tuesday morning. The 18-wheeler went up onto the railroad tracks. All railroad traffic was also shut down. Traffic is flowing, use caution. Papa’s Towing removed the Dodge from the scene.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

LPD Continues Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 77 In West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–A deadly accident around 7 am Wednesday along southbound Highway 77 near Rosa Parks Way remains under investigation. According to Lincoln Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died. The investigation is still in the early stages, with more information expected to be released Thursday morning. Highway 77 in both directions is back open with normal traffic flow, as of 11am Wednesday.
LINCOLN, NE
WDTN

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 around 7:52 am on Wednesday, October 20. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, five cars collided on I-75 southbound, near exit 57. Crews are on the scene, but no injuries have been reported, Regional Dispatch said. No lanes have been closed at […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
kduz.com

Wright County Fatal Crash

A Maple Grove man died in a rear-end crash in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 62-year-old Dean Johnson died at the scene. The Patrol says Johnson was driving a truck westbound on Interstate 94 when he rear-ended an SUV at Highway 241 in St. Michael. The Johnson vehicle then struck a barrier and rolled.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge
wgxa.tv

Crews battle weekend fire in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. -- Jasper County Fire Rescue spent the night of October 15 battling a house fire. According to a Facebook post, crews responded to the address and found the structure fully involved. Crews worked through the night to fully extinguish the blaze. The house was vacant, and no...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
freedom929.com

MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 6:47 this past Sunday evening along U.S. Route 50, near the Selmaville Road intersection, just west of Salem, over in Marion County. The State Police report 68 year old Randall Kline from Salem was westbound on Route 50 when he attempted to turn his SUV left onto the Selmaville Road and failed to yield to an eastbound motorcycle, driven by 64 year old Jimmy Gelsinger from Brownstown. The collision threw Gelsinger from his Harley Davidson. Gelsinger was flown from the accident scene by emergency helicopter to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Kline was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with slight injuries. Kline was ticketed for failure to yield turning left. Emergency personnel from Salem and Marion County assisted the Illinois State Police at the accident scene.
MARION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH CLEARS ON FM 1010

3PM-FM 1010 has reopened at County Road 332 after a fatal head-on crash that occurred just after 1pm. One person was deceased. A woman and small child were flown to Memorial Hermann in Houston by Life Flight. Additional details shortly.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PLANE CRASH IN WALLER COUNTY -FULLY INVOLVED IN FIRE

An emergency response got underway mid-morning Tuesday in the wake of a reported downed plane in Waller County. Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident near Morton and Cardiff roads, which is not too far from the Houston Executive Airport, in the southeast corner of Waller County. DPS officials...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Modesto Bee

Names of two killed in head-on west Stanislaus County crash released

The name’s of two people who who died in a head-on collision Friday night were released by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office on Monday. The collision occurred on Grayson Road just east of Quisenberry Road at 7:05 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of an eastbound Dodge Caliber for an unknown reason “turned to the left” into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Dodge Durango.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
WTRF- 7News

Crews search for missing hunter in West Virginia

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS)– Emergency crews are searching for a missing hunter in Mercer County. According to Mercer County dispatch, the call came in around 11:00 pm. The hunter was last seen in the Pigeon Creek area. The West Virginia State Police, Oakvale Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources and East River Fire Department are on […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOCAL BUILDER UNINJURED IN DC-9 CRASH IN WALLER COUNTY

J. Alan Kent, a local home builder, and developer, and owner of Flair Homes were one of 19 passengers on the DC-9 MD-87 that was attempting a take-off at Houston Executive Airport in Waller County this morning. The DC-9 built in 1987 and previously owned by Airborne Express was taking off when it appears he could not gain altitude. The plane crashed through the fence on Morton Road and continued on. All 19-passengers and two crew members escaped before the plane burst into flames. One person was transported to the hospital with back injuries. The plane was departing for Boston Game 4 between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCHD AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN A CRASH AS IT WAS HEADING TO A CRASH

At 8:13 Tuesday morning a crash was reported on Timberland Drive at the FM 1314 intersection. Porter Fire responded as did MCHD. Westbound traffic was completely stopped. An ambulance responding was traveling westbound down the center turn lane with lights, siren, and air horn. A female driver who was sitting in traffic decided to turn out of traffic and go back eastbound. She made a U-turn directly in front of the ambulance which struck her. There were no injuries, however, the ambulance required a wrecker and was put out of service.
ACCIDENTS
WSLS

West Virginia man dies in Alleghany County car crash

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Alleghany County. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:07 p.m. on Route 311, two-tenths of a mile west of Tuckahoe Road. A 1994 Chevrolet was traveling east on Route 311 when the vehicle ran off...
VIRGINIA STATE
wpde.com

3-car crash impacting traffic on Horry County Highway, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic may have been impacted along Highway 905 near Longs after a multi-car collision Saturday afternoon. At 3:50 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a three-vehicle accident with entrapment in the area of 7838 S. Highway 905 in Longs. Following extrication operations, one...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy