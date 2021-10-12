CREWS CONTINUE TO CLEAR WEST COUNTY CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 6:47 this past Sunday evening along U.S. Route 50, near the Selmaville Road intersection, just west of Salem, over in Marion County. The State Police report 68 year old Randall Kline from Salem was westbound on Route 50 when he attempted to turn his SUV left onto the Selmaville Road and failed to yield to an eastbound motorcycle, driven by 64 year old Jimmy Gelsinger from Brownstown. The collision threw Gelsinger from his Harley Davidson. Gelsinger was flown from the accident scene by emergency helicopter to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Kline was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with slight injuries. Kline was ticketed for failure to yield turning left. Emergency personnel from Salem and Marion County assisted the Illinois State Police at the accident scene.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO