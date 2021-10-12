CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Martha Kalifatidis offers feedback to beauty brands about 'excessive' PR packaging as she says the levels of wasted plastic is 'killing the planet'

By Alisha Buaya
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Martha Kalifatidis has received her fair share of packages from skin care and makeup companies as an influencer.

But on Monday, she offered some feedback to PR companies and brands on their packaging, in a bid to stop 'adding to landfill' and to help with sustainability.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, the 33-year-old told her followers that while she is grateful for receiving packages 'every day' from companies, she's less than impressed with the level of plastic in some of the parcels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ak6I_0cP02CQ000
Martha goes green! On Monday, Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis offered feedback to skincare and makeup brands about excessive PR box packaging in a bid to help with sustainability

'Realistically, I think that some brands do send out excessive packaging with their PR,' she said.

'Yes it's fun, and I know they (brands) want us to post about it, but they need to make it interesting in other ways because we are literally killing the planet.'

'I know that that it can be recycled, but it's still landfill,' she said, noting that she wanted to use her platform to draw attention to the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOkRL_0cP02CQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjS4N_0cP02CQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElDdx_0cP02CQ000
Conscious: Martha said: 'I know they (brands) want us to post about it, but they need to make it interesting in other ways because we are literally killing the planet.' She added: 'if it's just a little bit more considered... it will also not be so much landfill'

The reality TV star noted that she didn't want her fans to 'think ill' of a particular skincare brand after she pointed out their packaging was excessive in a prior story.

She added: 'They're not alone, they're not the only ones that do it... I know they do it because they want us to share and they want to make it interesting.

'But the truth is, if it's just a little bit more considered, a little bit more thoughtful, that it will be interesting, it will be a beautiful PR experience and it will also not be so much landfill,' she said.

Martha rose to fame on season six of Married At First Sight in 2019 where she fell in love with Michael Brunelli, and are one of the franchise's few success stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuXAK_0cP02CQ000
Modern love story: Martha rose to fame on season six of Married At First Sight in 2019 where she fell in love with Michael Brunelli, and are one of the franchise's few success stories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd0ub_0cP02CQ000
Influential: Since starring on MAFS, the Greek beauty has grown an impressive social media empire with an Instagram following of more than 617,000. Martha also has partnerships with Olay skincare (right) and Armans Fine Jewellery (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qurBY_0cP02CQ000

Since starring on MAFS, the Greek beauty has grown an impressive social media empire with an Instagram following of more than 617,000.

Martha creates content for a range of companies, with a special focus on fashion, skincare and cosmetics brands.

She also has partnerships with brands such as Magnum ice creams, Dan Murphy's, Olay skincare, Armans Fine Jewellery and Chemist Warehouse.

She's also starred in a television commercial for ShopBack and become one of the new ambassadors for Myer to promote Levi's denim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YsUp_0cP02CQ000
Money maker! She's also starred in a television commercial for ShopBack and become one of the new ambassadors for Myer to promote Levi's denim

Comments / 0

Related
Wallpaper*

These Korean beauty brands are minimalist wonders

We have always had a taste for minimalism here at Wallpaper* HQ, from architecture to design, fashion to beauty. So it’s no surprise that our interest was been piqued by a few new South Korean beauty brands with bold, sleek packaging that played right into our minimalist sensibilities. K-beauty might have skyrocketed to popularity with its ten-step regimes, but these brands prove the power of simplicity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Plastic Juice Packaging

The Fruit Shoot drinks are being launched in the UK with a new packaging to help give them an eco-focused edge and to meet the changing preferences of today's consumer. The brand's singles and multipacks will now be packaged using 100% rPET clear bottles and comes as part of brand owner Britvic's commitment to shift all packaging to 100% rPET in Great Britain by the end of 2022. The drinks have also received a refresh for the recipe with no preservatives in the mix to help parents feel confident about giving the product to their little ones.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Plastic-Negative Chocolate Brands

The Prodigy chocolate brand has announced that it has become the UK's first plastic-negative chocolate brand that comes as part of its ongoing commitment to making the confectionery of the future more sustainable. The announcement comes as part of the brand's plastic-free packaging, but also its latest partnership with rePurpose Global that will see it helping to fund the removal of plastic from the ocean with every bar sold. The brand will be communicating its sustainability status to consumers with on-pack information.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Plastic#Planet#Reality Tv#Instagram Story#Greek
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy. The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

People are sharing their angry resignation texts to their bosses

People are sharing angry resignation texts and tiffs the have had with their bosses - and some are truly brilliant. Posting on an ‘anti-work’ forum on Reddit, people are showing off the reasons they resigned from jobs, or got into conflicts at work, from being asked not to drink on a day off, to being asked last minute to cover for shifts.
JOBS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

252K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy