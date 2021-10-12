Martha Kalifatidis offers feedback to beauty brands about 'excessive' PR packaging as she says the levels of wasted plastic is 'killing the planet'

Martha Kalifatidis has received her fair share of packages from skin care and makeup companies as an influencer.

But on Monday, she offered some feedback to PR companies and brands on their packaging, in a bid to stop 'adding to landfill' and to help with sustainability.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, the 33-year-old told her followers that while she is grateful for receiving packages 'every day' from companies, she's less than impressed with the level of plastic in some of the parcels.

'Realistically, I think that some brands do send out excessive packaging with their PR,' she said.

'Yes it's fun, and I know they (brands) want us to post about it, but they need to make it interesting in other ways because we are literally killing the planet.'

'I know that that it can be recycled, but it's still landfill,' she said, noting that she wanted to use her platform to draw attention to the problem.

The reality TV star noted that she didn't want her fans to 'think ill' of a particular skincare brand after she pointed out their packaging was excessive in a prior story.

She added: 'They're not alone, they're not the only ones that do it... I know they do it because they want us to share and they want to make it interesting.

'But the truth is, if it's just a little bit more considered, a little bit more thoughtful, that it will be interesting, it will be a beautiful PR experience and it will also not be so much landfill,' she said.

Martha rose to fame on season six of Married At First Sight in 2019 where she fell in love with Michael Brunelli, and are one of the franchise's few success stories.

Since starring on MAFS, the Greek beauty has grown an impressive social media empire with an Instagram following of more than 617,000.

Martha creates content for a range of companies, with a special focus on fashion, skincare and cosmetics brands.

She also has partnerships with brands such as Magnum ice creams, Dan Murphy's, Olay skincare, Armans Fine Jewellery and Chemist Warehouse.

She's also starred in a television commercial for ShopBack and become one of the new ambassadors for Myer to promote Levi's denim.