Life lessons! Hilarious snaps reveal the notes frustrated parents have written to their children - from a memo about how to use the dishwasher to an angry missive 'from the laundry basket'

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline
 9 days ago

It can be a challenge to get children to eat healthily and do their chores, but these photos prove sometimes all it takes some creative communication.

Health & Wellness News has rounded up a selection of viral images from around the world that show the amusing notes parents have left for their children.

Among the photos is a father who assured his daughter that nothing matters at the end of life but they should still eat their vegetables, while another told his children not to mistake him for the dishwasher.

Another cheeky parent took a bite out of their child's sandwich and thought they could get away with it by leaving a note on their napkin.

Here, FEMAIL shares funny notes written by very frustrated parents...

Health & Wellness News has rounded up viral images from around the world that show the amusing notes parents have left for their children - including a parent who took a bite out of their child's sandwich 
Hard to swallow! A father who wanted to cheer his daughter up, penned a note claiming life is 'nothing more than heartache' but she should still eat her vegetables 
Another dad tried to encourage his child to eat their sandwich by guilt tripping them into believing if they don't do it a unicorn will die 
A lack of data! A parent who was fed up of their child not doing chores, promised to give the Wifi password once all tasks are completed 
One mother, who lives in the U.S, told their child that she shouldn't have to clean up after them and they could get ants if the dirty dishes aren't washed 
Another father left a note explaining to their children what the dishwasher is, while telling them not to mistake him for the appliance 
It pays to be tidy! A parent, pretending to be the tooth fairy, penned a letter explaining to their daughter that they were unable to collect her tooth because of the chaos in her bedroom 
One mother, who lives in the US, told their child not to get angry that she ate their chocolate bars, while claiming they need to lose weight 
Another mother, from America, told her children that she doesn't work at their house and they should clean up after themselves 
Grocery shopping! Parents who were told they need permission to eat a box of cereal, wrote a response saying they've taken payment for the food 
Another parent wrote an amusing note encouraging their child to put dirty clothes in the laundry basket 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

