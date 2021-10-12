Life lessons! Hilarious snaps reveal the notes frustrated parents have written to their children - from a memo about how to use the dishwasher to an angry missive 'from the laundry basket'
It can be a challenge to get children to eat healthily and do their chores, but these photos prove sometimes all it takes some creative communication.
Health & Wellness Newshas rounded up a selection of viral images from around the world that show the amusing notes parents have left for their children.
Among the photos is a father who assured his daughter that nothing matters at the end of life but they should still eat their vegetables, while another told his children not to mistake him for the dishwasher.
Another cheeky parent took a bite out of their child's sandwich and thought they could get away with it by leaving a note on their napkin.
Here, FEMAIL shares funny notes written by very frustrated parents...
