Disney and 20th Century Fox are revisiting the Home Alone franchise with the new movie Home Sweet Home Alone, which is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ later this year. The trailer for the movie was released online on Tuesday and, as many expected, it follows the roadmap of the original film rather closely, hitting several of the exact same lines and beats along the way. What many didn't see coming, though, was the reboot's canonical connection to the original Home Alone. The two films take place in the same world, but don't expect a grown-up Kevin McAllister to appear at any point.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO