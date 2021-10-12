CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Infamous 'Lizard King' of Florida nabbed in turtle heist

By Mindy Weisberger
LiveScience
LiveScience
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Florida reptile dealer known as "The Lizard King" faces federal charges for illegally harvesting turtles from the wild to smuggle out of the United States and sell overseas. The 54-year-old Michael Van Nostrand owns the reptile wholesale store Strictly Reptiles, Inc. in Hollywood, Florida. The business sells a variety of reptiles, such as turtles, snakes, lizards and baby alligators, as well as assorted species of amphibians, large spiders, scorpions and "exotic mammals," according to the store website, and Van Nostrand earned his royal title after penning his memoir "The Lizard King" in 2008, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

www.livescience.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Drone shows Florida surfer gliding over shark

PONCE INLET, Fla. - An incredible drone video shows an unsuspecting Florida surfer gliding right over the top of a shark in shallow water at Ponce Inlet. Drew Duncan shared the drone footage he captured with FOX 35 News. He said several sharks were congregating at Ponce Inlet in the shallow water.
FLORIDA STATE
Kiplinger

11 Reasons You Don't Want to Retire in Florida

As retirement approaches and the punch of the coming polar vortex is conjuring dreams of warmer temperatures and a lost shaker of salt, you have Florida on your mind. After all, it’s the quintessential post-working world existence, so we're told. But is it right for you?. Before you take the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Hollywood, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Hollywood, FL
Lifestyle
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
myq105.com

Florida Police Officer Photobombed by Smiling Alligator

This is the most Florida selfie ever. A Palm Bay Police Officer captured this picture of an alligator who was stuck in a storm drain. When she went to take the photo, the alligator opened its mouth and looked like it was smiling. Palm Bay PD said they called Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WAPT

Dog missing 7 years from Florida found in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A microchip helped identify a dog found in Rankin County that had been missing since 2014 from Florida. “I could not believe it. I thought I was in a dream. It was so surreal, but, I try to sit down, and try to calm myself,” said Brigitte Bourgoignie, Owner of Sissi.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Monster Peacock Bass Smashes Florida State Record

The Florida state record for butterfly peacock bass had been on the books for almost 30-years until a Florida man broke the record earlier this week. The record-breaking fish caught by Felipe Prieto weighed 9-pounds and 11-ounces and measured more than 23-inches long. The previous record dated back to 1993 and weighed just a shade over 9-pounds.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lizards#Turtles#Fish And Wildlife#Auction#Reptiles#The Associated Press#Ap#Abc News#Freshwater American#Asian#Radio Free Asia
fox13news.com

Two ‘healthy’ panther kittens spotted in Florida wildlife refuge show no visible signs of mystery illness: FWS

Spotted: 'Healthy' panther kittens roam with mom in Florida wildlife refuge. Two young panthers were seen roaming the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge with their mom, 'Broketail.' So far, wildlife officials say the kittens appear healthy, showing no visible signs of the mysterious disorder that have been impacting Florida's wild cats.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pets
myq105.com

Video: Florida Woman Feeds And Pets Large Alligator

The alligator in the video, whose name is Jaws, is seen following the woman as she feeds chicken to the very large reptile. She has no fear of this dangerous animal. Now, this is not an alligator that is out in the wild, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be dangerous. In fact, we’re told to not feed wild alligators so they don’t become dependent and come to where people are. The woman is Savannah Boan. She’s an expert “crocodilian enrichment coordinator.”
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Alligator attacks woman who fell into St. Petersburg, Florida, canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An alligator attacked a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal on Monday morning, authorities said. The woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release. Someone heard her cries for help and called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

A new study has linked those grisly tumors on Florida's teen turtles to pollution

Grisly tumors that have been afflicting young green sea turtles off Florida shores are likely worsened by onshore pollution that weaken the teen turtle’s immune systems. In a study published this week in the Journal of Wildlife Diseases, a team of Florida Atlantic University researchers examined turtles in the Indian River Lagoon over the last two decades, where about half have been infected with the herpes virus, Green Turtle Fibropapillomatosis, and sprout tumors. When they compared them to tumor-free turtles in more pristine waters off Cape Canaveral, they found the lagoon turtles had far weaker immune systems.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Turtles, reef fish, sharks among commonly trafficked animals in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The trafficking of wildlife, including freshwater and aquatic life, is a serious problem in Florida, officials say. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says there is a "significant" demand in black-market trade for the animals native to Florida. Notably, federal prosecutors have cracked down...
FLORIDA STATE
LiveScience

LiveScience

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy