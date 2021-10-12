Infamous 'Lizard King' of Florida nabbed in turtle heist
A Florida reptile dealer known as "The Lizard King" faces federal charges for illegally harvesting turtles from the wild to smuggle out of the United States and sell overseas. The 54-year-old Michael Van Nostrand owns the reptile wholesale store Strictly Reptiles, Inc. in Hollywood, Florida. The business sells a variety of reptiles, such as turtles, snakes, lizards and baby alligators, as well as assorted species of amphibians, large spiders, scorpions and "exotic mammals," according to the store website, and Van Nostrand earned his royal title after penning his memoir "The Lizard King" in 2008, The Associated Press (AP) reported.www.livescience.com
