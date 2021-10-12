Kylie Lee Baker’s haunting debut ‘The Keeper of Night’ brings death to life

During an interview for TVOne actress Raven Symoné explains why she has no memories of her work on ‘The Cosby Show’ because of the pressures of child stardom. Raven told Uncensored that she was made to understand at just five years old that she had a job and working long hours was just part of it. She said she would spend nights working on her next career– music because it was told to her. She recalled leaving studio sessions at 1-2 in the morning and shared her few memories on set of ‘The Cosby Show’. As a result, Raven describes how something in her brain would ‘click off’ when the cameras started rolling, she would blackout and do what she was trained to do and come back to reality after it was over.

