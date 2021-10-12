CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Lee Baker’s haunting debut ‘The Keeper of Night’ brings death to life

By Pooja Bale
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first installment of author Kylie Lee Baker’s dark fantasy duology, “The Keeper of Night,” is a captivating, harrowing venture into the vivid world of the dead. Released Oct. 12, the novel follows Ren Scarborough — a half-Reaper, half-Shinigami collector of souls — as she struggles with the two halves of her identity, neither of which she believes truly makes up her whole self. Along with her half-brother Neven as well as a mysterious underworld stranger, Ren must kill three fearsome demons after fleeing to Japan, as she vyes for a place in the court of Japan’s Goddess of Death, Izanami.

