NoiseShaper: New ShaperBox effect delivers vibe, energy and character

Reason Studios’ Friday Giveaway of this week is Ben’s Drums, a free lo-fi drum kit Combinator patch for Reason. I released a video this week about how easy it is to record custom audio literally anywhere with your phone and to get that into Mimic, mapped, and ready to go as a drum kit in seconds. To demonstrate in the video I recorded my friend Ben’s untuned and bohemian lofi drum kit. So what did people do after watching a video aimed to empower them to record their own samples? Well they asked for Ben’s drum samples, of course!! But that makes sense, too. There is a certain charm to “Ben’s Drums” as they’ve come to be known. Anyone can get perfectly recorded drum samples from hundreds of professional libraries. Nobody but Ben has “Ben’s Drums.” That is, until now!

5 DAYS AGO