CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

NoiseShaper: New ShaperBox effect delivers vibe, energy and character

rekkerd.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCableguys has announced the release of the latest ShaperBox effect that puts vibe, energy and character right at the heart of your productions. The NoiseShaper plugin gives producers the secret sauce for lo-fi beats and exciting mixes: noise. Explore an expansive library of production-ready noise sources by top-tier sound designers...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones give you full bass and enhance speech

Get great audio for music and calls with the ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones. These stylish headphones provide two great listening modes. First, the Music Mode lets users enjoy a premium audio experience with dynamic bass. Then, the FokusMode makes spoken audio more comprehensible. This mode also removes background noise and makes it easier to concentrate. So these headphones are great for teaching or taking classes online, calls, learning languages, and more. Additionally, the FokusMode built-in premium microphone helps you sound great too. What’s more, with the Call & Track Control, you can manage your music and calls. Moreover, the removable, washable ear cushions make it easy to keep these headphones clean and free of germs. Finally, the adjustable headband allows these gorgeous headphones to fit easily and comfortably on your head. Enjoy your favorite content and get work done with one set of headphones.
ELECTRONICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam Wallace Delivers New Single With Whole Lot Of "Energy"

Cam Wallace has always been known for delivering hard-hitting songs, and it's one of the reasons why fans are always looking forward to his latest efforts. With each new release, fans demand more and more music, and on Friday, Wallace delivered as he came through with a heavy new single called "Energy," which is a song that is meant to put any sort of detractors in their place.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

ShaqIsDope Delivers New Track, “Re-Rock”

“You see the thing is, like, why would you wanna even like, even up the score? You should just double it, you know?” ShaqIsDope says at the beginning of his new single, “Re-Rock.”. The two minute and 57-second long track is filled with quick-witted, impactful bars. “Don’t forget me/I’ve been...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Ben’s Drums: Free untuned and bohemian lofi drum kit by Reason Studios

Reason Studios’ Friday Giveaway of this week is Ben’s Drums, a free lo-fi drum kit Combinator patch for Reason. I released a video this week about how easy it is to record custom audio literally anywhere with your phone and to get that into Mimic, mapped, and ready to go as a drum kit in seconds. To demonstrate in the video I recorded my friend Ben’s untuned and bohemian lofi drum kit. So what did people do after watching a video aimed to empower them to record their own samples? Well they asked for Ben’s drum samples, of course!! But that makes sense, too. There is a certain charm to “Ben’s Drums” as they’ve come to be known. Anyone can get perfectly recorded drum samples from hundreds of professional libraries. Nobody but Ben has “Ben’s Drums.” That is, until now!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Recordings#Pianos#Design#Noiseshaper#Shaperbox#Insideinfo#Au#Aax#Plugin Boutique#Eur
MusicRadar.com

Cableguys NoiseShaper review

A fun and powerful addition to ShaperBox that’s great for dramatic FX and subtle rhythmic tricks. Cableguys’ ShaperBox 2, the plugin which acts as a host for a library of Shaper effects, now includes the latest addition to the package: NoiseShaper. NoiseShaper differs slightly from the other effects. Instead of...
COMPUTERS
hotnewhiphop.com

WSTRN Deliver Groovy New Single "Professional Love"

WSTRN's delivering a steady stream of heat this year. While it might have been nearly two years since the release of their last studio album, WSTRN Season, Vol. 2, the singles they've released have left us anticipating a follow-up. This year, they've blessed fans with singles like "Mama Stay," "Be My Guest," as well as "Wonder Woman." This past weekend, they followed up the single with their latest offering, "Professional Love." Haile, Louis Rei, and Akelle Charles fuse the dancehall influences with tinges of electronic and funk for a breezy and groovy new single.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Positive Grid launches Hendrix gear collection for Spark & BIAS FX 2

Positive Grid has announced the launch of Experience Jimi Hendrix, a collection of meticulously recreated and officially licensed Jimi Hendrix amps, pedals, guitars and presets. Unleash the fire of Jimi’s revolutionary sound with the definitive Authentic Hendrix™ collection packed with official gear, presets and all new interactive features for Spark...
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

Stagecraft MadMod and RingMod plugins bundled at 69% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Mod Bundle comprising two of Stagecraft Software’s modulation tools for creative expression. For those looking to explore the world of modulation and the immense variety of sound design it can offer, Stagecraft have put together the perfect bundle to scratch that creative itch.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
rekkerd.org

FREE: Rekkerd Sounds Techno Rave sample pack by Superjunk

A few years ago I released a collection of Techno construction kits by Superjunk on Rekkerd Sounds. The sounds of Techno Rave are inspired by the Techno music schools that are true pioneers of the electronic scene, such as Drumcode, 1605 Music Therapy & Suara. The samples in the pack are easily manipulated and can be used for tech house productions, techno cuts, or even minimal setups.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Trypticon for Kontakt by Sick Noise Instruments on sale for 9 EUR

VST Buzz has launched a two-week promotion on the Trypticon sample library by Sick Noise Instruments, offering a 77% discount on the collection of sounds geared towards Hi-tech and Psytrance music production. “Trypticon” is a collection of sounds for Hi-tech and Psytrance music presented in a stunningly futuristic Kontakt interface!
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

SyncPlay by Rast Sound: A new way to live perform with loops

Rast Sound has announced the release of its new audio plugin SyncPlay, a new and intuitive way to perform/compose music with loops and your keyboard. “Developing musical ideas with this instrument is engaging, offering a whole new way to create gestures with patterns.”. SyncPlay allows you to drag and drop...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on UJAM Beatmaker Kandy: Sweet & Edgy Pop Drums

Plugin Boutique is offering a 50% discount on the Beatmaker Kandy plugin by UJAM, a virtual instrument designed to help you produce outstanding beats for your music fast and easy. KANDY is a bleeding-edge virtual beatmaker, employing extremely processed samples and state-of-the-art sound design for the top of the billboard...
ELECTRONICS
Photo & Video Tuts+

10 Top Character Animation Kits for After Effects: Cartoon Bone Rigging Templates

Get ready to animate your very own character for your video project, with our top character rigging kits from Envato Elements. Character animations are figures brought to life with movement. Rigged characters go a step further, with involve extra movement like limbs and facial features. Rigging is made by creating a sort of bone structure which is then used to move the character, a bit like a puppet!
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on Kuassa’s WF3607 Wah Filter and CP3603 Compressor plugins

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on two of Kuassa’s Efektor series audio effect plugins. The WF3607 Wah Filter features 3 types of wah and 3 envelope filters. In the 1920s guitar players were fascinated by the “wa wa wa” sound made by trumpet players by opening and closing their mutes. Its filtering effect alters the resonance of the instrument and it feels to increase the expressiveness of playing.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Loft Piano: Upright grand piano for Kontakt 6 by Echo Sound Works

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on Echo Sound Works’ Kontakt instrument library Loft Piano, an exquisitely sampled upright grand piano sampled in a loft. It’s a perfect Kontakt piano for a wide range of genres. We love using it for bedroom pop (Billie Eilish vibes anyone?) as well as Future Bass, House, Hip Hop, and of course, Film Score.
HIP HOP
rekkerd.org

Dom Sigalas releases Claps Vault – Pop sample pack

Dom Sigalas has announced the release of Claps Vault – Pop, a sample pack for Steinberg’s HALion, HALion Sonic and the free HALion Sonic SE. The collection is designed to work well in genres such as Pop, Trap, RnB, and everything in between. A collection of custom-made Super Claps designed...
LIFESTYLE
rekkerd.org

Atajar: Heavy Dubstep sample pack by Ghost Syndicate

Loopmasters has launched a brand new sample pack by Ghost Syndicate. Atajar brings a collection of experimental sounds designed for the heavier side of Dubstep music. Inspired by the latest trends in Deep Dubstep, ATAJAR combines distorted basses with psychedelic synths and rolling trappy drum grooves to form a distinctive minimal vibe.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Transmutator versatile crossfade effect by United Plugins on sale at 60% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Transmutator effect plugin by United Plugins, a cutting-edge tool that crossfades between two inputs in a multitude of exciting ways. A cross-fade effect can be useful but a simple blending of one material into another can be a bit boring. Fortunately, there’s...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

ZenSound releases Origins soundset for Repro synths by u-he

ZenSounds has announced the release of a new collection of 300 patches for the Repro-1 and Repro-5 software synthesizer instruments by u-he. Origins combines modern analog electronica, cinematic, action driven sounds and experimental electronica. The soundset has been designed for any kind of electronic music project, soundtrack or trailer music.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Reed200 spectral modeled reed electric piano instrument updated to V2

Sampleson has released an update to its spectral modeled reed electric piano instrument. Reed200 V2 features a new spectral engine that was also used in Reed106 with many improvements for realism and CPU efficiency. Our main modeling engine was rebuilt, and now it allows us to do thing we had...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy