Cameron Norrie downs Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets to reach round four of the Indian Wells Masters and set up a clash with home favourite Tommy Paul

Cameron Norrie continued his excellent run of form as he sunk Roberto Bautista Agut to book his place in the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The British No 2 came on strong in the final set to triumph 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 and book a meeting with American Tommy Paul.

Norrie's win came just hours after compatriot Dan Evans collapsed to a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Diego Schwartzman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3rIG_0cOzy1p200
Britain's Cameron Norrie has advanced into round four of the Indian Wells Masters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzadA_0cOzy1p200
Norrie will take on American Tommy Paul in round four after another solid victory

Norrie's win extended his strong hard-court run which also saw him reach the final in San Diego earlier this month, beating Evans along the way.

And it heaped further misery on the Spaniard, the 2019 Wimbledon semi-finalist, whom Norrie famously beat in five sets on his Davis Cup debut in 2018.

That marked Norrie's first professional season but few expected the surge into the world's top 30 that would follow.

In an edgy encounter, Norrie, 26, was broken four times and saved 10 more break point opportunities, but pressured his opponent's serve throughout and broke six times to seal victory.

British No 1 Evans, however, ran out of gas as he blew a set and a break advantage against world No 15 Schwartzman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9vCQ_0cOzy1p200
Norrie's victory came on a mixed day for Britain after Dan Evans lost to Diego Schwartzman

The Argentinian looked all-but beaten after losing the opening set and trailing 3-1 and 4-2 in the second before turning it around to dent Evans' hopes of climbing into the ATP's top 20.

Evans had reeled off five games in a row to take the first set 7-5, then broke to lead 2-0 at the start of the second.

But two unforced errors from the Briton, who had come from behind to beat Kei Nishikori in the previous round, allowed Schwartzman to break back to level at 4-4.

Evans failed to cash in on two more break points and that was the beginning of the end as Schwartzman reeled off all the remaining games to seal victory.

Comments / 0

