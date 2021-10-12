CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China moves to ban all private news publishers that are not funded by the Communist Party in further crackdown on free speech

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

China has proposed banning all news organisations that are not directly funded by the Communist Party.

The new law, drafted by the National Development and Reform Commission, would ban any private investment in 'news gathering, editing, and broadcasting'.

It marks the ruling CCP's latest crackdown on private enterprise, after the country's booming tech sector and billionaire owners were hammered earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hT2aI_0cOzxvlK00
China is moving to ban all private investment in media, in just the latest crackdown on business and freedom of speech by leader Xi Jinping's government (file image)

Laws controlling who can fund news gathering have been in place since at least 2005, according to the South China Morning Post - one of the papers which could be affected by the change.

But the rules have generally only applied to physical papers and enforcement has been lax, allowing online outlets to proliferate with private investment.

The new law, which was drafted by the National Development and Reform Commission and is currently out for review, appears designed to close that loophole.

It is contained within a document called the Market Access Negative List, which outlines sectors where private investment - money that does not come directly from the state or state-owned companies - is prohibited or restricted.

Item six on the list amounts to a broad and near-total ban on private investment in all types of media - from news agencies, to radio and TV, and online content.

It would also ban private companies from live broadcasting anything to do with 'politics, economics, military, and foreign affairs, or major activities or incidents in society, culture, technology, health, education, and sports.'

Privately-owned media would also be banned from 'introducing news released by foreign entities' - suggesting that overseas outlets operating within China could also be caught up in the ban.

The ban would even affect 'summits and award shows' hosted by news publishers.

A retired lecturer at Shanxi University, who gave his name only as Luo, told Radio Free Asia that the Communist Party 'is making sure that it controls its message'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elbMP_0cOzxvlK00
Analysts said China's ruling Communist Party 'is making sure that it controls its message' and 'wants a dominating voice to rule over everything' (file image)

'It wants a dominating voice to rule over everything. The message is very clear: don't mess with the media or try to do anything connected with it,' he said.

The move comes after the CCP also launched a crackdown on the country's tech sector - one of its largest and most-profitable.

In public, the party has insisted it is cracking down on wealth inequality, exploitation of workers, and anti-competitive practices.

But many believe President Xi Jinping has grown wary of the growing power of the billionaires who lead the industry, and wants to cut them down to size.

Jack Ma - formerly China's richest man and owner of the South China Morning Post - is widely thought to have been censured by the CCP after he publicly criticised the way the country's financial markets work.

The billionaire subsequently disappeared for five months without explanation, had his companies forcibly restructured, and was hit with billions in fines.

Others point out that the companies targeted in the CCP's crackdown have all raised money on foreign markets, suggesting Xi is trying to limit China's exposure to the influence of foreign money.

Ride-hailing firm Didi, China's equivalent of Uber, raised $4.4billon when it debuted in New York in July - but just days later was pulled from app stores in China and banned from accepting new users.

Two other firms - truck-hailing app Manbang and recruitment firm Kanzhun - also faced similar probes not long after floating in New York, devastating their value.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

China: We Didn’t Secretly Fly Terrifying New Hypersonic Missile Around the World

On Saturday, the Financial Times published a startling account of a new nuclear-capable hypersonic missile fired by China earlier this year that was so advanced that it astounded the U.S. intelligence community. On Monday, the Chinese government insisted that the missile doesn’t exist. The FT’s report stated that the missile circled the globe during a test in August before it slammed down a few miles from its intended target, with one U.S. official commenting to the newspaper: “We have no idea how they did this.” However, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian claimed the reports are mistaken, and the test was nothing but a routine spacecraft check. “This was not a missile, this was a spacecraft,” he said. “This is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use.” Asked if the FT report was wrong, the spokesman replied: “Yes.” The FT report cited five unnamed sources said to be familiar with the test.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist China#South China#Free Speech#Ccp#Shanxi University#Radio Free Asia#The Communist Party
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
stljewishlight.org

Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
China
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

China’s Evergrande is in trouble. But so is China’s top-down political economy.

Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company founded in 1996, rolled closer toward formal default this week after failing to meet further payments toward its $300 billion debt. Evergrande isn’t alone — real estate developers in China carry an estimated $5 trillion in debt, and other Chinese property firms this week reportedly defaulted or struggled with repayments.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy