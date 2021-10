New name: This is the third consecutive year on the Fast 25 list for The BAM Cos. The first two times, the company was called Barratt Asset Management. Founder Ivan Barratt said his company has unofficially been calling itself BAM for a long time—“Our culture is centered around the ‘BAM Family’ or the ‘BAM Fam’; when people celebrate work anniversaries, we call them ‘BAMiversaries’”—and now it’s official legally.