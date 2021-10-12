Man arrested for burglaries
The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Ark City man Friday in connection with three burglaries that occurred while the occupants were at church. Cristian Alexis Vega-Alvarez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts of burglary of a dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of theft of property totaling less than $1,500 in value, and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $19,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.www.1025theriver.com
