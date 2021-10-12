CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘star-crossed’ won’t be eligible for country Grammy

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Kacey Musgraves' roots lie in country, she was dubbed "country music for people who don't like country" as far back as 2015 and she has continued to branch out from the genre and incorporate other styles of music since then, including on her new album star-crossed. The Grammys have now decided that Kacey has strayed so far from the genre that star-crossed won't be eligible for any country awards, Billboard reports. They decided during the Recording Academy's annual screening committee meeting, where members are able to reject recordings they don't think fit the genre in question. Rejected recordings are still eligible for all-genre categories.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Kacey Musgraves Responds To Grammy Exclusion With Middle Fingers Up

For next year's Grammy Awards, Kacey Musgraves‘ new album, Star-Crossed has been excluded from the country music category and will instead, compete in the pop category. Musgraves summed up her feelings in an Instagram story with a photo flipping a double bird to the audience. She also posted photos and...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Kacey Musgraves’ Label Furious After Grammys Rejection

Musician Kacey Musgraves’ new album star-crossed is ineligible for Country Album of the Year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy decided at a committee meeting where they screened submissions to make sure they were placed into the right genre. Despite its No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, star-crossed was rejected by Academy members, though the song “Camera Roll” was accepted for the Best Country Song category. The Recording Academy’s criteria for an album to be eligible for the category is that at least 51 percent of the album must be country music by the Academy’s standards. Otherwise, it’s considered a mixed-genre album, which is still eligible for Album of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Miley Cyrus & Mickey Guyton

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. Even by her standards, Miley Cyrus did something unexpected when she taped her Pride Month concert special earlier this summer. Instead of enlisting her fellow pop stars on the coasts, she headed to her hometown of Nashville, in the middle of the Bible Belt, and rounded up a group of country singers unafraid to challenge...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year

The jury is out. If Morgan Wallen ends up winning Album Of The Year at the CMA Awards this year, he won’t be able to get up on stage and accept his trophy. Why? Because he isn’t allowed to come. According to the Los Angeles Times, Morgan Wallen will not be able to attend the ceremony this coming November, the first time in history that an artist has been banned from the awards. That includes walking the red carpet, attending […] The post Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Shawn Everett
Variety

How Will the Grammy Rule Changes Impact This Year’s Nominations?

For as long as most of us can remember, the process around the Grammy Awards has been a dark art, ostensibly determined by the 12,000-strong voting body of the Recording Academy — the nonprofit established to represent the music industry and stage the awards — but overseen, and some have said influenced, by an amorphous group of executives, trustees and committees. While the awards’ final voting is monitored by the independent accounting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the nominating process is a complex internal procedure in which the finalists are narrowed down from tens of thousands of submitted recordings. For years, that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Airplay#Star Crossed#The Recording Academy#Recording Academy
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
nickiswift.com

Here's How Much Randy Travis Is Really Worth

When it comes to Randy Travis, there probably aren't many big-name country music artists who won't say they've been influenced by the star in one way or another. So it was no big surprise to hear that star was one of 2021's CMT Artists of the Year, earning himself the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime award.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's newly released wedding videos divide fans

Gwen Stefani married fellow The Voice star Blake Shelton in July this year on the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, and the No Doubt star has just released a series of videos from when she said yes to her dream wedding dress. The collection of recordings posted on her Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's $13m beachfront home is unreal – see inside

Shania Twain has an impressive property portfolio consisting of houses around the world, including a jaw-dropping beachfront home in the Bahamas which has been on and off sale – and we can see why Shania would struggle to part ways with it. In June 2019, the star listed the property...
REAL ESTATE
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy