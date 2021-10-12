Kacey Musgraves’ ‘star-crossed’ won’t be eligible for country Grammy
Though Kacey Musgraves' roots lie in country, she was dubbed "country music for people who don't like country" as far back as 2015 and she has continued to branch out from the genre and incorporate other styles of music since then, including on her new album star-crossed. The Grammys have now decided that Kacey has strayed so far from the genre that star-crossed won't be eligible for any country awards, Billboard reports. They decided during the Recording Academy's annual screening committee meeting, where members are able to reject recordings they don't think fit the genre in question. Rejected recordings are still eligible for all-genre categories.www.brooklynvegan.com
