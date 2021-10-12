Cowley Marketing Team wins awards

With five projects up for awards, the Cowley Marketing team received five awards during the NCMPR Medallions banquet held in Omaha, NE on Sunday, October 11th. Two Gold awards were given for the poster (single or series) that was a commemorative piece following the Men’s basketball National-Runner up appearance and the Video Shorts series for the new pre-game hype videos shown on the videoboards in W.S. Scott Auditorium during athletics events. The three bronze medals were for the 2020 college viewbook, the 2020 President’s and the Men in Education recruitment video.