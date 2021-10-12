Armbands must be worn to consume alcohol outdoors at Rice Festival

Celebrating its 84th year, the Rice Festival will kick off Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 pm. In an effort to keep the weekend safe, the IRF Board of Directors, Mayor Tim Monceaux and Chief Jimmy Broussard remind the public of an important ordinance that will be in place over the weekend. City Ordinance #1439 mandates that all festival-goers must purchase an armband to consume alcohol on the streets during the festival. Armbands can be purchased for $1 per day at the Official IRF Ticket Booth or the local bars downtown. The Crowley Police Department will be enforcing this ordinance throughout the weekend. “We want this year’s festival to be an enjoyment for all ages and by following the guidelines set forth, we will help to obtain this goal,” says Shanna Monk, Festival Coordinator. With some of the armbands are, from left, Jimmy Broussard, police chief; Valerie Myers, city tourism director; Tessa Richard, IRF secretary-treasurer; and Alicia Broussard and Crystal Abshire of Vanilla Bean, one of the locations at which the armbands can be purchased.