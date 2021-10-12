CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How To Install An M.2 SSD In PS5

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the PS5 supports M.2 SSDs for expanded storage space, you may be wondering how to go about adding an extra terabyte or two to your console. After all, the PS5's 1TB drive can fill up pretty quickly, especially with the monthly PlayStation Plus games and massive updates that regularly get released for popular online multiplayer games. Thankfully, the process for installing an M.2 SSD in your PS5 isn't very challenging. That said, it is more in depth than the Xbox Series X's plug-and-play proprietary storage solution. We've outlined the steps for installing an M.2 SSD in the PS5 below.

