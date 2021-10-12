How To Install An M.2 SSD In PS5

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the better SSDs you can fit into your PlayStation 5, but it's currently being sold without a heatsink, meaning you'll have to buy one separately and attach it yourself. That's not a particularly tough task, but it may prove daunting for those who don't wish to treat their console like a PC. Good news then because the firm is launching a new model with a heatsink attached right out of the box, allowing you to skip all that faffing about and get straight to installing it into your PS5.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO