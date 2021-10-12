CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop gets a spec bump (and a smaller, cheaper sibling: the Kubuntu Focus XE)

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kubuntu Focus family of Linux laptops is growing. A 3rd-gen Kubuntu Focus M2 laptop with a 15.6 inch display, 45-watt Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics is now available for $1945 and up. But if you’re in the market for something smaller and/or cheaper, the Kubuntu team also introduced the 14 inch Kubuntu Focus Xe this summer. It sells for $895 and up.

