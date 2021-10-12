CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown at Chiefs

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in Week 5 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs:

Offense snap counts

  • Usual 100 percent club with QB Josh Allen and the Bills’ entire starting O-line.
  • For the second-straight game and third time in four weeks, TE Dawson Knox played more than any other playmaker on the Bills. His 96 percent of snaps played was also a career-high.
  • WRs Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders far and away paced their position group, playing 79 and 74 percent of snaps, respectively. Just splitting hairs on the handful of difference.
  • WR Cole Beasley played in a season-low 22 total snaps. It’s the second-lowest total in his Bills career. Bills coach Sean McDermott called it “game plan related.”
  • FB/TE Reggie Gilliam played a season-high 39 percent of snaps.
  • Zack Moss played in 42 total snaps as compared to Devin Singletary’s 15. However, Moss only edged out Singletary 11-6 in terms of carries.
  • The Bills offense was massively out-snapped in Week 5. The defense played 86 to the offense’s 57.

Defense snap counts

  • The near-100 percent club on defense was essentially locked in with Wallace playing in 75 total and Dane Jackson appearing in 11 at CB. Wallace had a cramp injury.
  • LB AJ Klein played in 63 percent of snaps, filling in for the inactive Matt Milano. Also helping bridge that was big nickel CB Siran Neal, who played a season-high 33 percent of snaps.
  • DE snaps were led by Jerry Hughes (63%) and Greg Rousseau (42%). DT snaps were led by Ed Oliver (63%) and Star Lotulelei (58%). All norms.
  • DE Efe Obada previously dealt with injury and missed time. Against the Chiefs, he had a season-high 40 percent of snaps.
  • DE Mario Addison had the least amount of snaps among his position for the first time this season.
  • DTs Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler were healthy scratches.

Special teams snaps

  • FB/TE Reggie Gilliam led special teams snaps for the second-straight week with 86 percent.
  • LB Tyler Matakevich played in 79 percent of snaps, the second-most on the team. Last week, he was part of the third-tier group.
  • That third-tier who played in 66 percent of snaps included: CB Siran Neal, WR Jake Kumerow, S Jaquan Johnson, LB Tyrel Dodson, LB Andre Smith and RB Taiwan Jones, who spent parts of last week nursing an injury.

