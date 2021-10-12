Funerals were historically different in the Black community

For at least the first three quarters of the twentieth century, small stores were where most families in town got their food, meat and even household wares. Sometimes they were called mom and pop shops as families would live above or behind the stores. Many baby boomers and older, remember fondly these local stores. At one time in Connersville there were hundreds of these, sometimes more than one in a block. In the mid-1900s the Cottage Grocery was located at 1922 Vermont and right across the street at 1921 Vermont was the Cox Grocery. On Walnut Street was the Square Deal Grocery and Browns Grocery, and on ninth street was Crippins and Bens Grocery, with Denver Grocery at 915 Western and Schlichtes at 8th and Western.

