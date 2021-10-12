CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funerals were historically different in the Black community

Oct. 12. By Tonya Rivens. The death of a loved one is tough. Coping with that loss can be even more difficult. During the 1960s, Black families not only had to deal with grief after losing someone, they weren’t allowed to enter through the front door of local funeral homes.

