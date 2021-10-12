Over 200 animals rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in Florida home, sheriff says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Crews rescued more than 200 dogs, rabbits and other animals from a north Florida home with "deplorable conditions" on Monday, officials said. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said a search warrant was served early Monday at the home in Middleburg. An investigation began several weeks ago after paramedics were called to the home for a medical emergency for someone living there.www.fox13news.com
Comments / 1