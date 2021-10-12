St. Simons theater firm purchases Movies at Berry Square property for $1.3 million
The Movies at Berry Square property has been sold to a theater chain based in St. Simons Island for $1.3 million. Georgia Theatre Company, GTC Movies, operates 263 auditoriums at 25 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia. The company is a fourth-generation, family-owned business specializing in movie theater exhibition, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
