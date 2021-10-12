CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Back By Popular Demand: Always… Patsy Cline & An Iliad

By Clyde
thevistapress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated and originally directed by Ted Swindley Based on a true story. Directed by Allegra Libonatti Featuring Katie Karel and Becky Barta. A dramatic musical theatrical experience, ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE has enjoyed great success all over the United States including a successful run off-Broadway. The show is based on

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Meadville Tribune

Last weekend to catch 'Always ... Patsy Cline' at Academy

The Academy Theatre’s first show in over a year, "Always … Patsy Cline," will finish its run this weekend with performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, "Always … Patsy Cline" is more than just an homage to the legendary country singer. The show is a true story about Patsy’s unlikely friendship with a superfan, Louise Seger, who met one magical night at a Houston honky tonk.
PERFORMING ARTS
riverbender.com

Back By Popular Demand! Max & Louie Productions Proudly Presents “Songs For Nobodies” Starring Debby Lennon

ST. LOUIS - Olivier Award-nominated playwright Joanna Murray-Smith, asks the question, “What if an essentially unremarkable human being had an encounter or connection with a huge star that changed the course of their life?” Ten women all played by one extraordinary actress in Songs for Nobodies is running December 2nd through December 12th at the Grandel Theatre in the Grand Center Arts District. Visit maxandlouie.com or call (314) 534-1111 for tickets, now on sale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Denis O'hare
Person
Richard Baird
Person
Homer
encoremichigan.com

Encore Musical Theatre presents ‘Always Patsy Cline’ 11/11-11/28

DEXTER, Mich.– Season 13 at The Encore Musical Theatre Company continues with the ever popular, Always…Patsy Cline. The first female solo artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Cline is best known for hits like Crazy, I Fall to Pieces and Sweet Dreams — just a few of the songs that will be revisited in this touching piece.
DEXTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Demand#Iliad#Actor#Friendship#North Coast Repertory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thevistapress.com

Broadway Theatre – Welcome Back We’re Open

JOIN US DOWNTOWN! head to Vista’s Broadway Theater to hear the amazing sounds of The Pin-Ups—a USO Tribute (check out the video below!). The show runs Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. Dear Theater Patron,. It has been a long 18 months, and to say we are excited to open...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

The Curtain Rises Again at Oceanside’s Historic Brooks Theater Oct. 22-23

Oceanside Theatre Company’s first mainstage production since COVID closure to feature audience favorites from the Brooks Stage. (Oceanside, CA) – Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) will welcome theater patrons back to the mainstage at the Historic Brooks Theater with Welcome Back: The Curtain Rises Again, the theater company’s first production since the COVID crisis shuttered the venue in March of 2020, just after the opening weekend of Sweet Charity, the company’s biggest production in its history. Welcome Back will feature audience favorites from past OTC shows, including Sweet Charity, and Man of La Mancha, as well as showcasing some of the Youth Theater Outreach performers and OTC’s new Music Series Director, renowned Oceanside musician, Shane Hall. Performances are Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Brooks Theater in the heart of the Oceanside Cultural District, 217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

October Happenings at The Brooks

﻿Thanks to the generosity of our patrons, local corporations, foundations, and our City and County governments over the past year, OTC has weathered the pandemic storm. The commitment to the Arts in Oceanside is evident, and we are grateful. OTC is excited to be back LIVE with professional theater, music, and art, and we have some exciting announcements coming up. Stay tuned!
OCEANSIDE, CA
Variety

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Love Story Getting Feature Film at Sony Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

The lives and epic love story of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and manager and personality Sharon Osbourne will be the subject of an upcoming feature film. The untitled project comes from Polygram Entertainment, and will follow a biopic format centering on their decades-long bond — one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the flagship MTV reality series “The Osbournes.”  Oscar nominee Lee Hall (“Billy Elliot”) is scripting the project. “Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” said Sharon Osbourne. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and...
MUSIC
thevistapress.com

Start The Holiday Season With Irish Christmas In America

Escondido, CA –Start the holiday season with Irish Christmas in America Wednesday,| December 1 at 7:30pm. Celebrate the holiday season with a Center favorite, Irish Christmas in America! The family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, and harp. Enjoy thrilling Irish. old-style dancing from Samantha Harvey,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

California Center for the Arts Presents Ballet Hispánico

Brings a Trio of Works from its Celebrated Repertoire. Escondido, CA –October, 2021 – California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE) welcomes Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s leading Latinx dance organization since 1970 and recognized this year as one of America’s cultural treasures, on November 12, 2021 at 7:30PM. Founded in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thegearystar.com

Liberty Theatre to Reopen This Weekend with Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn Tribute

WATONGA – Watonga’s Liberty Theatre has sat empty for the better part of two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic was followed by extreme weather that set the historic venue back. But this weekend, locals can finally enjoy the theater again, along with some classic country music. Sherrill Douglas, a Dallas-based entertainer, will visit Watonga for two performances, featuring songs by the great Patsy…
WATONGA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy