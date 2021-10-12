Back By Popular Demand: Always… Patsy Cline & An Iliad

Oceanside Theatre Company’s first mainstage production since COVID closure to feature audience favorites from the Brooks Stage. (Oceanside, CA) – Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) will welcome theater patrons back to the mainstage at the Historic Brooks Theater with Welcome Back: The Curtain Rises Again, the theater company’s first production since the COVID crisis shuttered the venue in March of 2020, just after the opening weekend of Sweet Charity, the company’s biggest production in its history. Welcome Back will feature audience favorites from past OTC shows, including Sweet Charity, and Man of La Mancha, as well as showcasing some of the Youth Theater Outreach performers and OTC’s new Music Series Director, renowned Oceanside musician, Shane Hall. Performances are Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Brooks Theater in the heart of the Oceanside Cultural District, 217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO