ECB policymaker Kazimir charged with bribery, denies wrongdoing

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank governing council member Peter Kazimir has been charged with bribery but denies wrongdoing and will defend himself against the charges, Kazimir and his lawyer said on Tuesday. "I do not feel guilty of any crime," Kazimir, who served as...

www.investing.com

FXStreet.com

ECB's Kazimir charged with corruption – Reuters

According to Reuters, Slovak prosecutors announced on Wednesday that European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir had been charged with corruption. "Given the early stage of the criminal case, we will not be giving any further information at the moment," a spokeswoman told reporters. This...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Medical history to be checked as rules for gun licences tightened

The Government has set out measures to toughen up firearms rules. Police will have to check someone’s medical history before issuing a gun licence in the wake of the mass shooting in Plymouth, the Government has confirmed. From November 1, all firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

CEO of Major Defense Contractor Charged with Bribery

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The chief executive officer of Multinational Logistics Services (MLS), a large ship husbanding company that has received over $1 billion in U.S. Navy contracts since 2010, appeared in the United States on Monday to face a criminal charge for his alleged participation in a bribery scheme. According...
MLS
AFP

Credit Suisse to pay $475 mn to settle charges in Mozambique 'hidden debt' scandal

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $475 million to US and British authorities to resolve charges of "fraudulently misleading investors" and violating anticorruption law in the bond offerings in Mozambique, US officials announced Tuesday. Mozambique's "hidden debt" scandal stemmed from loans in 2013 and 2014 to three public companies to finance a tuna fishing project, debt the government masked from the nation's parliament. When details finally surfaced in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund cut off financial aid, and the southern African country was plunged into a financial crisis, as it defaulted on debt payments and the currency collapsed. The transactions "that raised over $1 billion were used to perpetrate a hidden debt scheme, pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers along with their intermediaries, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials," the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
ECONOMY
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
ADVOCACY
The Independent

German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

The head of Germany's central bank announced Wednesday that he will step down after a decade at the helm.A statement from the Bundesbank said Jens Weidmann will leave office at the end of the year for personal reasons. National central bank governors in the 19-country eurozone have a seat on the European Central Bank s governing council, and in that position, Weidmann has sometimes expressed disagreement with the extent of stimulus efforts.“I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf — for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally," Weidmann said in a letter to the bank's staff.Weidmann, previously an adviser to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has headed the Frankfurt-based Bundesbank since May 2011.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Will Canadian CPI Shake Up Loonie?

The Canadian dollar has had an uneventful week, but that could change later in the day, as Canada releases CPI data for September. Things are looking rosy for the Canadian dollar. It’s been an outstanding October, with the currency gaining 2.57%.On Tuesday, USD/CAD dropped to 1.2311, its lowest level since July 6. Oil prices have been booming, which has lifted the commodity-based currency, and stronger risk sentiment has also supported the upswing.
BUSINESS
investing.com

UK seeks to rein in COVID stimulus despite slowing recovery

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain looks set to become the first big economy to undergo a two-pronged withdrawal of COVID-19 stimulus as finance minister Rishi Sunak sets out tighter budget plans next week and the Bank of England prepares to raise interest rates. The British economy has rebounded more quickly than...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Romanian PM-designate fails to win parliamentary support

Romania’s Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos failed on Wednesday to win parliamentary support from lawmakers on a new cabinet proposal, which risks prolonging an ongoing political crisis amid an acute surge of coronavirus cases.After failing to rebuild a governing coalition after the Liberal-led government was ousted in a no-confidence vote in early October, centrist USR party leader Ciolos presented a new governing program and a cabinet made up of USR ministers.But Ciolos’ proposal for a minority government fell well short of the 234 votes it needed to pass. Most lawmakers abstained from voting or voted against it.“Regardless of the result...
POLITICS
The Independent

Treasury Committee asks questions of FCA over NatWest money laundering case

An influential group of MPs has written to the financial watchdog over its investigation into money laundering at NatWest Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride has asked Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) boss Nikhil Rathi to explain why it took five years to secure a prosecution against the bank.Earlier this month NatWest admitted three counts of failing to properly monitor £365 million deposited into a customer’s account, making it the first financial institution to face criminal prosecution under anti-money laundering laws in the UK.Mr Stride said: “I am interested in better understanding the reasons why it has taken five years after the...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bolsonaro confirms new welfare plan, says it won't breach cap

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday confirmed plans for a new welfare program that boosts spending, but insisted it would not violate the government's constitutional spending limits, contradicting reports a day earlier that roiled financial markets. Bolsonaro told an audience in the state of Ceara that the...
AMERICAS
investing.com

U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalise further

GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. China's other major trading partners - including Australia, Britain, Canada and the European...
FOREIGN POLICY
wkzo.com

Poland almost doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – Almost 6,000 Polish soldiers are now guarding the country’s border with Belarus in stepped up security measures in the face of a surge in migration, the defence minister said on Tuesday. The deployment of fresh troops marks a significant expansion of the military presence on the border...
MILITARY
investing.com

Fed’s Quarles Urges November Taper and Warns of Inflation Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles said he favors an initial move to slow monetary stimulus next month and is concerned by a broadening of inflationary pressures that could require a policy response. “I would support a decision at our November meeting to start reducing these purchases,” he said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
investing.com

Exclusive: Cuba, Paris Club reach deal to skip 2021 debt payment - diplomats

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba has reached a deal with the Paris Club of creditor nations to postpone an annual debt payment due in November until next year, according to diplomats from five of the governments involved, the latest sign the Communist-run country is suffering a grave foreign exchange crisis. The...
ECONOMY
AFP

Defiant Bolsonaro denies Brazil senate committee's pandemic charges

A Brazilian senate committee on Wednesday recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face at least 10 charges, including crimes against humanity, over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 66-year-old leader quickly rejected the accusations, insisting he was "guilty of nothing." Brazil is one of the world's hardest hit countries with more than 600,000 deaths from the pandemic. Following six months of hearings, with emotional witness statements and chilling revelations, the committee of inquiry issued a report that seeks charges against around 60 people, including four ministers and two ex-ministers. Three of Bolsonaro's sons are among the accused. "We know that we are guilty of absolutely nothing. We know that we did the right thing from the first moment," said Bolsonaro, during a visit to northeastern Ceara state.
PUBLIC HEALTH

