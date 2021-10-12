CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Tszyu's mega fight is forced to find a new home due to Annastacia Palaszczuk's tough Covid quarantine rules

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Australian boxing champion Tim Tszyu is looking for a new home for his upcoming and highly anticipated fight due to Queensland's strict borders.

Tszyu was set to fight Japan's Takeshi Inoue at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on November 17 but those plans will be scrapped due to Annastacia Palaszczuk's refusal to open up the state.

His team are now attempting to find an alternative venue in either Sydney, Canberra or even Newcastle, where his last two bouts were held.

'It's disappointing to have to move away from the Gold Coast for this event,' promoter George Rose said.

Australian boxing champion Tim Tszyu is looking for a new home for his upcoming and highly anticipated fight due to Queensland's strict borders (pictured with girlfriend Alex Constantine)
Tszyu was set to fight Japan's Takeshi Inoue at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on November 17 but those plans will be scrapped due to Annastacia Palaszczuk's refusal to open up the state (pictured in a fight with Dennis Hogan)

Currently no one can enter Queensland from New South Wales, Victoria or the ACT, with Queenslanders also not permitted to travel to any of those areas.

The hard borders have been in place with NSW since June, preventing thousands of residents from being able to travel for work and see their families.

Tszyu has become the latest casualty of Ms Palaszczuk's reluctance to reunite her state with the rest of the country, with his fight now having to find a new home.

The 26-year-old has 19 wins from 19 fights including 15 knockouts through the early stages of his career, following in the footsteps of his famous father and former champion Kostya.

His promoters No Limit Boxing are now scrambling to find a new location for the upcoming fight, with too many hurdles required for it to remain in Queensland.

Tszyu would have to remain at home for 14 days in Sydney before completing another two weeks of hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast - a 28-day ordeal in the build up to the fight.

With that off the table, promoter Rose and his team are looking at alternatives.

Tim Tszyu has become the latest casualty of Palaszczuk's reluctance to reunite her state with the rest of the country, with his fight now having to find a new home
Tszyu is currently the no.1 ranked by the WBO in the super welterweight division and has been slated for a world championship bout with current holder Brian Castaño in 2022

'Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, his office and Major Events Gold Coast have all been fantastic to work with,' Rose said.

'They are supportive of great events on the Gold Coast and while we are grateful for the relationship we have established here it's disappointing to not be bringing a major boxing event here in November.'

Tszyu is currently the no.1 ranked by the WBO in the super welterweight division and has been slated for a world championship bout with current holder Brian Castaño in 2022.

