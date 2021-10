The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Women’s Soccer team is at home this weekend for a pair of Northern Sun Conference matches. The Golden Eagles have lost five in a row and are 1-8 on the season and 1-5 in the conference. This weekend is Student Body Celebration and Alumni Weekend!! UMC will host St. Cloud State this afternoon and on Sunday afternoon host Minnesota-Duluth. St. Cloud State is 2-0-1 in their last three matches to lift their record to 3-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 in the conference. The match will start at 3:00 PM this afternoon at the UMC Women’s Soccer Field.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO