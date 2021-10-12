Bills' Tyler Bass: Continues strong start

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass made his only field-goal attempt as well as all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 38-20 win over the Chiefs. Bass converted from 30 yards on his lone field goal, which along with his handful of PATs allowed the second-year kicker to remain atop the league in points (52) at his position this season.

