TradeZero Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leading trading platform on Tuesday announced a SPAC deal to go public. The SPAC Deal: TradeZero announced a merger with Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DUNE) in a deal valuing the company at a post-transaction enterprise value of $556 million. The company will trade as TradeZero Global Inc on the...

