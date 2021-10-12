CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Armed with New Leadership, Top Draw Animation is Poised for the Future

By Emily Cervone
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’ve pretty much seen (and animated) it all. With a combined 72 years in business, and a client roster which includes some of the most beloved and celebrated entertainment companies all over the world, Wayne and Stella Dearing have continued to operate Top Draw Animation as a world-class production studio in the heart of the Philippines bringing to life some of the most iconic animated series in entertainment history.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

View Conference Draws Top Names in Animation and Digital Production

The cutting edge of the convergence of digital storytelling and technology will be on display at the upcoming View Conference, at which industry pros at various levels, fans and geeks of different stripes will be able to take a deep dive into the latest developments in animation, VFX, virtual production and games. Event runs Oct. 17-22.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Grom Social's Top Draw Animation Studio Adds $1 Million in New Assignments

Premium Supplier of Animation Production for Global Entertainment Brands Bolsters Output and Leverages New Leadership Team. BOCA RATON, FL – October 7, 2021 – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation (TDA), has commenced production on approximately $1.0 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines. The assignments, two recurring episodic animated TV series, bolster the studio’s output and leverage the expertise of Top Draw’s animation professionals as well as Russell Hicks and Jared Wolfson, the studio’s newly installed President and Executive Vice President, respectively. Due to confidentiality, Top Draw did not disclose either the series or the commissioning client.
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Hicks
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Netflix Employees Stage Walkout In Hollywood Over Dave Chappelle Special

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of Netflix employees and their supporters staged a walkout Wednesday in Hollywood to protest the transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his latest comedy special released earlier this month by the streaming giant. People rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 20, 2021. (Getty Images) The walkout and protest took place at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Vine Street, a few blocks from the Netflix building at Sunset Bronson Studios off Sunset Boulevard. “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movie#Tom And Jerry#Animation Studio#Top Draw Animation#Littlest Pet Shop#Dreamworks#Sevp#Nickelodeon Animation#Grom Social
TVLine

TVLine Items: John Wick Prequel Casts Winston, New P.D. Boss and More

Starz’s John Wick prequel series The Continental has found its Winston Scott: Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Originals) will star as the younger version of Ian McShane’s movie character, our sister site Deadline reports. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the three-night event takes John Wick fans back to 1975 New York City, where a young criminal named Winston Scott (Woodell) navigates the city’s nefarious underbelly in an attempt to take control of The Continental, a notorious hangout for all manner of ne’er-do-wells. As previously reported, Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac. Also joining the ensemble, per Variety, are Mishel Prada...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emily Blunt Joining Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is stepping into the world of Christopher Nolan. The actor is joining Cillian Murphy in Nolan’s Oppenheimer, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Universal is releasing the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicists remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb. This is Blunt’s first project with Nolan, who is known for building relationships with actors over multiple films and tapped Murphy as his lead after including him in supporting roles dating back to 2005’s Batman Begins. Blunt recently appeared in Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II and Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Deadline first reported the news of her casting. Nolan will write and direct, while his creative partner and wife, Emma Thomas, will produce with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. Oppenheimer is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize. Universal describes the project as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” The studio has set a July 21, 2023, release date for Oppenheimer. Blunt is repped by CAA.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘Dune’ will make its HBO Max debut a little early: Will you be watching it in a theater or at home?

After a long, long, long wait, “Dune” is finally arriving on the big screen on October 22. But the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so Warner Bros. is continuing its year-long plan to stream its titles on HBO Max at the same time. And you’ll be able to check out “Dune” online a little early. HBO Max announced that the epic film will be available starting on Thursday, October 21, at 6:00pm Eastern, but only on the ad-free version of the streaming service. Which way are you planning to watch the film? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Philippines
GoldDerby

New on Netflix for November 2021

November 2021 already looks like the biggest month of the year for Netflix. The streaming platform will debut a number of new movies and television shows, including highly-anticipated awards contenders like “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Bruised,” plus the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson. Beyond those original movies, Netflix is also set to premiere a handful of highly anticipated series, such as “Cowboy Bebop” with John Chu, “True Story” with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, and a new season of “Big Mouth.” If reality television is what you want, the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Warner Bros releases strongly worded statement after Ruby Rose alleges ‘toxic environment’ on Batwoman set

Warner Bros has hit back at Ruby Rose who earlier today accused co-star Dougray Scott and executive, Peter Roth, of “abusive” on-set behaviour.In a strongly worded statement, Warner Bros confirms that Rose was fired from Batwoman but claim the decision was made after the company received “complaints about workplace behaviour” regarding the actor.Warner Bros have also accused Rose of spreading “revisionist history”.The statement also says: “The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and...
CELEBRITIES
Secret SF

18 Spine-Chilling Things To Watch On Netflix This Halloween

Celebrate the spooky season in your slippers. Trade in your witch outfit for your gown and switch up your trick-or-treating with a home-delivery of seasonal treats. This year, the annual celebration calls for a viewing marathon that will make the hairs on the back of your neck prick up—or just add a touch of creepiness to your regular scheduling. So, if you’re not up for venturing into the apocalyptic world outdoors, allow Netflix to bring the spirit of Halloween straight to your screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

NENT Group To Adapt Roslund & Hellstrom’s Crime Novel ‘Cell 8’ As Viaplay Original, Sets Cast

Crime novel Cell 8 by Swedish authors Roslund & Hellström is being be adapted as a Viaplay Original by Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group). The gritty crime drama, centered on the subject of the death penalty, is the second Roslund & Hellström novel to become a Viaplay Original after the drama Box 21. The series will feature a Nordic cast and will premiere exclusively on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in 2022. In Cell 8, a man presumed dead is arrested on a ferry between Sweden and Finland, throwing detectives Mariana Hermansson (Mimosa Willamo) and Ewert Grens (Leonard Terfelt) into a mysterious...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Casts Colin Woodell in Lead Role

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” has cast Colin Woodell in the lead role, Variety has learned. Woodell will star as a young Winston Scott, the character played in the film franchise by Ian McShane. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Limited Series

Hulu’s limited series Candy, about an infamous 1980 murder case in Texas, has added Pablo Schreiber to its cast. Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black, Paramount+’s Halo) will join Jessica Biel (who took over the title role from Elisabeth Moss) and Melanie Lynskey in the cast of the true-crime drama. He’ll play Alan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer, husband and father whose wife Betty (Lynskey) is mysteriously killed with an ax in their home. Biel is playing Candy Montgomery, a woman who had a a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy