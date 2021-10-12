CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Scotland beat Netherlands by 32 runs in Twenty20 World Cup warm-up

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland 122-6 (20 overs): MacLeod 34*, Leask 30; Van der Gugten 2-11 Mark Watt and Chris Greaves each took four wickets as Scotland beat the Netherlands by 32 runs in a Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match in Abu Dhabi. Scotland set the Dutch a target of 122-6, with Calum MacLeod...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ireland beat UAE by seven wickets in T20 World Cup warm-up game in Dubai

United Arab Emirates 123-7 (20 overs): Usman 35; Campher 3-19; White 2-24; Adair 2-29 Ireland 124-3 (18.5 overs): Stirling 53, O'Brien 46; Hameed 3-20 A 90-run opening stand by Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien helped Ireland defeat the United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in Thursday's Twenty20 match. Curtis Campher...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo in T20 history books

What connects the following bowlers – Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher?Ireland’s little-known 22-year-old seamer wrote his name into a sport quiz question for years to come when he joined illustrious company with four wickets in successive balls against Holland at the T20 World Cup.Here, we look at the only three times that feat has been achieved in Twenty20 internationals.Rashid Khan, AfghanistanRashid Khan does it again as Afghanistan seal the series 3-0!The spin-wizard takes 5/27 including a hat-trick after Mohammad Nabi's 81 set up a 32 run victory!#AFGviRE scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/ND4roWezmV pic.twitter.com/k09idHMfJL— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019v Ireland ...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland finalise their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup

Ireland have named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, with Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy missing out.The trio were all named in the initial group of 18, which has been preparing for the tournament in Dubai but have now been downgraded to travelling reserves.Andrew White, chair of Cricket Ireland’s selection panel, said: “It was always going to be a very difficult decision to reduce the squad from 18 to 15 – every player out in Dubai at the moment has proven their talent and deserved their chance.“The three players who have missed out will still have a role to play in supporting the core squad, and stay on within the team bubble as cover in case of injury or illness.”Ireland have three more warm-up matches, against the United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh before they open their first round campaign against Holland on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Leask
ESPN

Australia beat Oman to continue winning run in World Cup qualifying

The Socceroos remain in prime position to qualify for Qatar 2022, prevailing 3-1 over Oman to stretch their winning streak to a record 11 consecutive World Cup qualifiers in the same campaign. Awer Mabil powered Australia in front after just nine minutes in Doha, with Oman's Al Mandhar Al Alawi...
MLS
AFP

Special delivery as Amazon driver leads Scotland to shock win at T20 World Cup

Scotland pulled off a shock six-run victory over Bangladesh at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday thanks to a man-of-the-match performance from a former Amazon delivery driver as Oman handed debutants Papua New Guinea a 10-wicket rout. He was delivering parcels for Amazon not long ago and now he's getting man of the match and playing against Bangladesh," said Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer.
WORLD
newschain

5 players to watch at the men’s Twenty20 World Cup

Sixteen nations will be vying over the next few weeks to get their hands on the men’s Twenty20 World Cup which begins this Sunday and is being held in the Unites Arab Emirates and Oman. Here, the PA news agency looks at five players who could make their mark. Devon...
SPORTS
AFP

Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title

Cameron Norrie's breakthrough season reached a high point in the California desert on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to become the first Briton to win the ATP Indian Wells title. Henman made the final twice, in 2002 and 2004 when he lost in straight sets to Roger Federer 6-3, 6-3.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scots#Twenty20#Men S T20 World Cup#Abu Dhabi Scotland#Dutch#Bangladesh#Group A#Super 12#Premier League
BBC

2022 T20 World Cup qualifying: Jersey beat Germany by four runs

Jersey began their 2022 T20 World Cup qualifying campaign with a four-run win over Germany in Spain. Batting first, Jersey's Harrison Carlyon impressed with 50 from 44 balls as he and Zak Tribe (18) put on 68 for the second wicket, with German bowler Sahir Naqash taking three wickets. In...
WORLD
Seattle Times

Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland pulled off a major upset against Bangladesh with a six-run victory on the opening day of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. In the other Group B game Sunday, co-host Oman thrashed tournament newcomer Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets. Chris Greaves first lifted Scotland to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

England optimistic Liam Livingstone has avoided a broken finger after dropping a catch during Twenty20 World Cup warm-up as Moeen Ali hopes the injury is 'just a bit of bruising'

England are hopeful that Liam Livingstone had avoided becoming another broken finger victim before the Twenty20 World Cup begins in earnest. Livingstone, deputising for the recuperating Ben Stokes at the tournament, damaged one of his own digits dropping a catch towards the end of the six-wicket warm-up defeat to India at Dubai’s ICC academy ground.
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh after Oman thrash Papua New Guinea

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat. Scotland 140-9 (20 overs): Greaves 45 (28); Mahedi 3-19, Shakib 2-17 Bangladesh 134-7 (20 overs): Mushfiqur 38 (36); Wheal 3-24; Greaves 2-19 Scotland won by six runs. Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals but Scotland successfully...
WORLD
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. The seventh World Cup begins with a double-header at the 3,000-seat venue outside Muscat. Later Sunday, Bangladesh face Scotland while Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and 2014 champions Sri Lanka join the fray on Monday. The eight teams in the first round of qualifying are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.
WORLD
The Independent

England slump to six-wicket T20 World Cup warm-up defeat against India

England were outgunned by India as they stepped up their T20 World Cup preparations with a six-wicket warm-up defeat in Dubai.Five weeks since the abrupt cancellation of the Old Trafford Test due to Covid concerns in the touring camp, the two teams were sharing a field once again at the ICC Cricket Academy Oval and it was India who came out on top.England posted 188 for five after being sent in to bat, Jonny Bairstow top-scoring with 49 and Moeen Ali smashing 43 not out in just 20 balls.Victory for @BCCI in our #T20WorldCup warm-up 🏏Up next, @BLACKCAPS 🇳🇿#EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/MeVAz4AJeC—...
SPORTS
Seattle Times

Sloppy Bangladesh beats Oman by 26 runs in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Bangladesh overcame sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup. Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by...
WORLD
The Independent

FIFA, Qatar team up with WHO for World Cup health promotion

FIFA and Qatari organizers of next year's World Cup teamed up with the World Health Organization on Monday to use soccer’s marquee event for promoting public health.The move follows years of scrutiny on Qatar and criticism of conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers needed for massive projects tied to the tournament.“Events like the World Cup and the Olympic Games are perfect partners for promoting health and solidarity,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.When FIFA picked Qatar in 2010 to host the World Cup, the expected health risk was exposing 32 teams of players, thousands of workers...
FIFA
The Independent

Curtis Campher’s four wickets in four balls helps Ireland to Holland victory

Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls as Ireland kicked off their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a dominant seven-wicket win over Holland Campher became only the third player in history to achieve the feat in a T20 international, following in the footsteps of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga.The wickets all fell in a single over as Holland tumbled from 51 for two to 51 for six, including the dismissals of former Essex all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate and Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe.That's the win!We've kicked off our @T20WorldCup campaign with a seven-wicket victory....
WORLD
AFP

Who said what in sport this weekend

Who said what in sport this weekend: "Right now the value of those tickets is ridiculously high. So that's all I know, friends asking me for tickets left, right and centre, I refused."
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy