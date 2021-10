The next in a series of storms is approaching northern California tonight, and we'll have more rainy weather in the valley overnight with mountain snow. Showers will still fall Wednesday, with many more rain chances ahead. Clouds will continue to spread over our region through the evening as the next disturbance moves onshore. Trinity County will get the majority of the rain and snow, but everyone will have a chance. Northern Trinity County is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will range from near 30 in the mountains to the lower 50s in the valley. Wednesday will be showery and cooler with highs ranging from the 40s in the mountains to the mid and upper 50s in the valley.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO