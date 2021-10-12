CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Saves Chihuahua From Coyote’s Jaws

By Honey German
First came the desperate barking, then a frightening sight.

A coyote chasing a chihuahua through its backyard catches up and chomps down on the poor little pup. The coyote starts to make a getaway with the dog still in its jaws, but homeowners Kerri and Larry Ruiz came to the rescue. They didn’t approach the coyote or shoot it; the only thing they fired off was an airhorn! Thankfully, little Chico the chihuahua escaped.

Now Kerri and Larry say they keep airhorns by every door in the house.

Nyla Nelson
6d ago

Interesting that the coyotes don’t like air horns. With their nice house they look like they have money so I don’t understand why they don’t fence in their yard?

haijazz mil
6d ago

People don’t realize how fast coyotes are and they will eat smaller dogs… happens all the time

James Koloski
6d ago

I just shot one yesterday going after my chickens and ducks. Im watching

710 WOR

710 WOR

