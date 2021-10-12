Family Saves Chihuahua From Coyote’s Jaws

First came the desperate barking, then a frightening sight.

A coyote chasing a chihuahua through its backyard catches up and chomps down on the poor little pup. The coyote starts to make a getaway with the dog still in its jaws, but homeowners Kerri and Larry Ruiz came to the rescue. They didn’t approach the coyote or shoot it; the only thing they fired off was an airhorn! Thankfully, little Chico the chihuahua escaped.

Now Kerri and Larry say they keep airhorns by every door in the house.