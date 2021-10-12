Argument Over Alabama-Texas A&M Game Leads To Deadly Shooting: Police

Photo: Getty Images

An argument over Texas A&M's upset win over No. 1 Alabama reportedly resulted in a deadly shooting.

A Bessemer (Alabama) Police report obtained by AL.com revealed two men were fighting over which team was superior when the situation escalated and the homeowner asked the two men to leave as the game was close to ending.

The two men exited the home and shots were fired prior to game's completion.

Kealand Amad Pickens , 27, was shot multiple times in the torso and, after police arrived at the scene, was rushed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (October 10).

The shooter fled the scene prior to officers' arrival and remains at large, however, has been identified by Bessemer Police, according to Clemsons.

"It's just another case of resorting to violence to handle differences," Clemons said via AL.com .

The top-ranked Crimson Tide were upset by unranked Texas A&M during a 41-38 loss at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

The loss snapped Alabama's 100-game winning streak against unranked opponents, a 19-game winning streak dating back to the Tide's 2020 national championship season and was head coach Nick Saban 's first ever loss to one of his former assistant coaches in A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher .

"Hopefully we'll learn a lot from this," Saban told reporters after the game via ESPN . "We still can accomplish everything we want to accomplish, but we have to do things better than we did tonight. We have to play better, we have to be more consistent, we have to finish drives, we have to get more turnovers on defense, we have to get more stops on defense. There are a lot of things we need to fix."

The Tide rallied back from a 24-10 halftime deficit to eventually move ahead 38-31 with 5:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A&M responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Ainais Smith two minutes later to tie the game and a 28-yard game-winning field goal by Seth Small as time expired.