3-Year-Old Survives Alone In Woods for 4 Days

A Texas man who found a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for days after wandering off into the woods said God told him to search for the toddler.

Christopher Ramírez disappeared on Wednesday afternoon while he was playing with the neighbor’s dog, and authorities had been searching for the boy for days in the heavily wooded area they believed he had gone into near Plantersville.

On Saturday morning, authorities said that Christopher had been found alive five miles from where he had gone missing.