CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Guild Wars 2 starts rolling out the Icebrood Saga in Living World Return starting on October 19

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you eager to get into Guild Wars 2’s Icebrood Saga but don’t feel like shelling out the money necessary to get access to every part of that story along the way? Good news; starting next week, you won’t need to as long as you’re willing to log into the game. The Living World Return promotional event rolls on with the first installment of Season 5, and that means the first episode of the Icebrood Saga will be unlocked for anyone who logs in during the week.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoredroid.com

Castle Craft – World War Out Now for Android

From South Korean Studio Rising Wings comes Castle Craft – World War. The developers recently catapulted this casual multiplayer strategy game back onto the Google Play store. Rising Wings initially released the game for Android back in July. Unfinished and with serious bugs, it generally received negative reviews. As a result, Castle Craft was pulled from Google Play but recently got a new life on the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Vitae Aeternum: New World through the eyes of an Elder Scrolls Online and EVE Online player

It’s been a long time since I’ve experienced an MMO launch day. Not since The Elder Scrolls Online in 2014 have I battled the dreaded starter area masses competing for quests and resources. Truth is, lately I’ve been a bit burned out on the fantasy genre, as evidenced by recent forays into Elite Dangerous and EVE Online. Could New World once again ignite the spark that drew me into fantasy MMOs? While the jury is still out on that specific question, I did find much in New World that piques my interest, and I’d like to talk about that in this edition of Vitae Aeternum.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

WoW Factor: So when will we get the next World of Warcraft expansion announcement?

Under normal circumstances for World of Warcraft, this would be a very stupid topic for an article because it would have a very obvious answer and thus would make a column about two dozen words long at the most. When do we get our next expansion announcement? During BlizzCon because this is an expansion announcement year, so of course that’s when it’s going to happen. Discussion over, drop it. Have a nice afternoon, everyone. Did you bother to see that new James Bond film? Like, who cares, right?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild Wars 2#In The Future#The Episodes#Shelling
massivelyop.com

Blizzard pins Diablo II Resurrected’s server issues partly on 2001 netcode from the classic game

While Diablo and brothers never really had much trouble returning to Sanctuary over and over again, the heroes who seek to slay them (over and over) certainly have! As we reported earlier this week, the Diablo II Resurrected servers have been struggling since the game launched late last month. And with rollback, lag, and constant disconnections plaguing the servers as recently as this past weekend, players were beginning to wonder what in Baal’s balls is going on over there with the Diablo II servers.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Dauntless starts its Halloween event, launches a new hunt pass, and adds XP banking for max level weapons

The Dark Harvest looms overhead in Dauntless. As in it’s nearly arriving to the multiplayer monster slaying RPG as part of the game’s latest patch, with each week adding two new gifts for players to find in Ramsgate all the way until the event’s proper arrival on Thursday, October 21st, when the event will begin properly, promising new quests, cosmetics, and events.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis adds Halloween fun and the Bouncer with its latest patch

It’s time to celebrate Halloween in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis! You might be wondering what the actual lore reasons are for the game having a whole set of Halloween events taking place in the game’s various maps, and the answer appears to be very simple: Do you want to complain or do you want to complete themed events for special flaming weapons? The choice should be obvious. Get out there and enjoy the spooky ghost-and-pumpkin decorations along with seasonally themed enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

EverQuest and more Daybreak MMOs roll out Halloween 2021

EverQuest is having a good week: First Daybreak announced the game’s next expansion, Terror of Luclin, and now it’s rolled out the annual Halloween event, Nights of the Dead. “As the nights become longer and more obscured, you might be starting to notice faint shrieks and howls off in the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
massivelyop.com

Black Desert Mobile adds a powerful new totem and Black Desert PC kicks off multiple Halloween events

If it’s Thursday, it’s another bundle of Black Desert news. We’ll begin with the latest update to Black Desert Mobile, which added the Primal Rift Totem, the most powerful totem class item in the game, in a patch earlier this week. This new totem will bring significant boosts to player stats, damage output, and defense for a chosen class, and even stacks on top of other totems. Details on how this new totem works, along with other features of the update, can be found in the patch notes.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Dungeons and Dragons Online gives away 48 quest packs, puts expansions on sale

What’s better than 47 free quest packs handed to you with no strings attached? That’s obvious: 48 free quest packs. Believe it or not, that’s exactly what’s happening right now over at Dungeons and Dragons Online, as Standing Stone Games is reprising its 2020 promotion in which it is giving away permanent unlocks for a large bulk of the game’s content.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft updates players on the latest development business, and it’s all Season of Mastery and Halloween

So, what’s happening next in World of Warcraft? Hallow’s End, that’s what. That starts up on October 18th and runs until November 1st in retail and all versions of WoW Classic. And if you were wondering about something more substantial, like actual content updates or a release date for patch 9.1.5 or anything beyond more Classic server rulesets, we suggest you look out the window. Not because the answers are out there, but because you might see a squirrel or a bird or even a chipmunk.
RETAIL
massivelyop.com

Diablo III’s Wyatt Cheng claims the game’s tuning wasn’t based on the real-money auction house

Remember the Diablo III real-money auction house? Of course you do; that stuff is like horse armor or “you think you want it, but you don’t.” It’s timeless. Developer and Diablo Immortal game director Wyatt Cheng took to Twitter to insist that despite player perception, the game did not have its difficulty tuned to account for the inclusion of the real-money auction house; instead, it had been tuned around a great deal of grinding based on the design of Diablo II. The fact that these two design elements lined up perfectly was apparently something that never occurred to anyone.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWS10 ABC

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

PWE has put Torchlight, Torchlight II, and Torchlight III on sale for the franchise’s 12th birthday

It’s hard for me to even look at the word Torchlight nowadays without thinking about all the lost potential of Torchlight III and Torchlight Frontiers, but even for all that, Torchlight is one of my favorite little multiplayer-optional franchises ever, so instead of moping, let’s celebrate the fact that it’s 12 years old with a trailer and some big sales.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Palia promises plenty of customization for characters and homes in Twitter thread

We all know that customization is the true endgame in MMOs, but just how much of that will be present in Palia, the in-development “community simulation MMO” that was first unveiled this past June? According to a posting on Twitter, there will be customization aplenty, both for character homes and for characters themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

New World delays server transfers again to avoid disrupting weekend play

Last week, Amazon Games had announced that server transferring for New World players would be pushed back to fix some “edge case” problems that were discovered. At the time of that writing, the devs had stated intentions to kick off the transfer process sometime this week. Now that this week is nearly over, and there’s been no server transfers available yet, players are likely wondering just when they’re coming. The devs came back yesterday with a fresh update: Transfers are being delayed yet again, once more pushing the transfer service into next week.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Vague Patch Notes: All MMO play and no work makes Jack a dull boy

Here is my hard-hitting New World review: I haven’t played it and don’t have any urgent impetus to do so, but maybe it’s great. It certainly seems to have no dearth of people who are playing away, after all. But it also has a number of people who have spent the past couple weeks playing it as if this game were their job, noting that after a hundred hours it starts getting pretty repetitive and the endgame isn’t terribly developed.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy