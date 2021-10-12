Trailer for the Horror Mystery Thriller NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN

"We put ourselves in danger, so that others are not." Universal has dropped in a second official trailer for The 355, an espionage thriller starring a set of international women as five spies who must work together to recover a top-secret weapon in order to save the world from danger (of course). Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing co-star as the five leading ladies. A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting spy genre in The 355. Also starring Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez, and Emilio Insolera. Cinematography by Tim Maurice-Jones (of Snatch, Revolver, The Woman in Black, Kick-Ass 2). This was originally set to open last year, but they delayed it another year due to pandemic shutdowns. Kinberg's The 355 now opens on January 7th, 2022 at the beginning of next year. Does it still look any good? Will it be worth the wait?
