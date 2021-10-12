Trailer for the Horror Mystery Thriller NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN

About a month ago, I moved into a new apartment to live by myself for the first time in half a decade. The boxing up, the unboxing (or lack thereof), the anxious pets and depressive puttering—everything that goes along with the process ate away at my psyche like moths at stored sweaters. Not least of which were the sounds: Unfamiliar noises in foreign rooms, they could mean anything from a call to the super to an annoying new normal that you just have to live with. With Knocking, Swedish director Frida Kempff and writer Emma Broström adapt Johan Theorin’s short story into a horror that captures and exacerbates this experience in all its environmental and psychological discomfort. As boxed-in as its heroine Molly (Cecilia Milocco), Knocking works best as the kind of mood piece that keeps you up at night with phantom sensations (wait, did you hear that?) before it spirals into something more frantic and less satisfying.

