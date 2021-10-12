CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer for the Horror Mystery Thriller NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve got a trailer for an upcoming mystery horror movie for you to check out today titled Night at the Eagle Inn. The story centers on twins who go searching for answers about the disappearance of their father. In the film, “Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss embark on a...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Trailer for the Sleep Paralysis Horror Film THE LAST RITE

Goldwyn Films has released a trailer for a horror film titled The Last Rite. The film centers around a young woman who suffers from sleep paralysis, which is an absolutely terrifying experience!. In the film, “Lucy (Bethan Waller), suffering from sleep paralysis, falls pray to a demonic force -- torn...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Ethan Hawke stars in trailer for horror ‘The Black Phone’

Universal Pictures has debuted the official trailer for Scott Derrickson’s new horror film ‘The Black Phone’, based on the story by Joe Hill. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Fear will find you in trailer for horror They’re Outside

Ahead of its digital release in time for Halloween, Terror Films has shared a trailer, poster and images for directors Airell Anthony Hayles and Sam Casserly’s independent horror They’re Outside. The film follows a celebrity psychologist as he finds himself drawn into supernatural events when filming a documentary about an...
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Apple releases first trailer for 'The Afterparty' comedy mystery

A first trailer for Apple TV+ comedy murder mystery, "The Afterparty," has been released ahead of the show's debut in January, 2022. Sixteen months after it commissioned "The Afterparty" series, Apple TV+ has now revealed a one-minute teaser trailer for the show. From writers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, creators of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," it concerns a murder at a high school reunion's afterparty.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Hollywood News

‘Night at the Eagle Inn’ review: Dir. Erik Bloomquist [Grimmfest 2021]

Erik Bloomquist might just be one of the hardest working people on the indie film circuit. The multifaceted writer, director, actor, editor, and producer has, in the last twelve months alone, released three feature films: Ten Minutes to Midnight, Weekenders ,and Night at the Eagle Inn. Each of Bloomquist’s directorial offerings have been very different from one another. Ten Minutes to Midnight offers vampire carnage, Weekenders is a romantic drama akin to Reality Bites, and his newest offering, Night at Eagle Inn, is a fun spin on a story that could be straight out of The Twilight Zone.
MOVIES
Empire

The Afterparty Trailer Showcases Lord And Miller's Murder Mystery Comedy Series

Just when you think Phil Lord and Chris Miller can't approach a new project and find yet another way to give it an interesting, usually funny, spin, they manage it. Their latest creation is murder mystery comedy The Afterparty, which Apple TV+ will debut next year. See the first trailer, which stars Tiffany Haddish amongst a whole house full of comedy stalwarts.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Knocking's Horror Moodily Employs the Bumps in the Night

About a month ago, I moved into a new apartment to live by myself for the first time in half a decade. The boxing up, the unboxing (or lack thereof), the anxious pets and depressive puttering—everything that goes along with the process ate away at my psyche like moths at stored sweaters. Not least of which were the sounds: Unfamiliar noises in foreign rooms, they could mean anything from a call to the super to an annoying new normal that you just have to live with. With Knocking, Swedish director Frida Kempff and writer Emma Broström adapt Johan Theorin’s short story into a horror that captures and exacerbates this experience in all its environmental and psychological discomfort. As boxed-in as its heroine Molly (Cecilia Milocco), Knocking works best as the kind of mood piece that keeps you up at night with phantom sensations (wait, did you hear that?) before it spirals into something more frantic and less satisfying.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix thriller Hypnotic gets a trailer, poster and images

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for Hypnotic, the upcoming thriller from directors Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote which stars Kate Siegel as Jenn, a young woman who to enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist (Jason O’Mara) to help her recovery following a series of traumatic events, but she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game with deadly consequences; take a look here…
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Eagle#1091 Pictures#Innkeepers
GeekTyrant

Red-Band Trailer for Awesome-Looking Animated Fantasy-Horror Film THE SPINE OF NIGHT

Two new trailers have been released for the insane-looking animated fantasy horror film The Spine of Night. One is a red-band trailer filled with brutal blood and violence. The other is a green-band theatrical trailer that’s slightly toned down. I’ve been excited about watching this movie because it looks freakin’ awesome!
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailer: “The Spine of Night”

New red-band and green-band trailers have been released for “The Spine of Night,” the hand-rotoscoped animated fantasy epic feature coming to cinemas, On Demand, and Digital HD on October 29th. The film deals with the history of a land that never was and begins when an ambitious young man steals...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Trailer For the Animated Fantasy/Horror Film THE SPINE OF NIGHT Featuring the Voices of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, and Patton Oswalt

THE SPINE OF NIGHT will be In Theaters, On Demand and Digital – October 29, 2021. In THE SPINE OF NIGHT, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
showbizjunkies.com

‘Ragdoll’ Trailer: First Look at AMC+’s Serial Killer Thriller

AMC+’s official trailer for Ragdoll arrives a month out from the series’ premiere. The network describes Ragdoll as a “modern-day Faustian thriller” and has set a Thursday, November 11, 2021 launch date for the six-part series. The cast is led by Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (Too...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for the Neo-Western Hitman Thriller RED STONE with Neal McDonough

It’s always great to see Neal McDonough in the movies! He’s a fun actor to watch, and he manages to land some interesting character roles. Well, he’s got a new movie coming out titled Red Stone; it’s a neo-western in which McDonough plays a hitman. A trailer has been released for the film that gives you a little idea of what to expect.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Haunting New Trailer for Edgar Wright's Horror Movie LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

We’ve got another trailer here for you to watch for Edgar Wright’s wild-looking supernatural psychological horror thriller Last Night in Soho. The movie looks like it tells a haunting and fascinating story about a young girl “who is passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously enters the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”
MOVIES
startattle.com

Night at the Eagle Inn (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Night at the Eagle Inn tells the story of fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss, who embark on a journey to a remote Vermont inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father who mysteriously disappeared the night they were born. As soon as they were checked in, the innkeeper and enigmatic groundsman guide them through the institution’s tragic history. The twins go rogue and dive deeper, leading to shocking revelations as the property’s dark secrets ensnare them in a h—ish labyrinth they must escape before dawn.
MOVIES
The Independent

Scream: First trailer for horror sequel arrives

The first trailer for the latest chapter in the Scream franchise has been unveiled. The new trailer in the horror franchise shows Sidney (Neve Campbell) being wooed back to the sleepy town of Woodsboro amid a new spate of killings. Shots in the new trailer show Sidney returning to the...
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for Ensemble Spy Thriller 'The 355' Arriving in January

"We put ourselves in danger, so that others are not." Universal has dropped in a second official trailer for The 355, an espionage thriller starring a set of international women as five spies who must work together to recover a top-secret weapon in order to save the world from danger (of course). Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing co-star as the five leading ladies. A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting spy genre in The 355. Also starring Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez, and Emilio Insolera. Cinematography by Tim Maurice-Jones (of Snatch, Revolver, The Woman in Black, Kick-Ass 2). This was originally set to open last year, but they delayed it another year due to pandemic shutdowns. Kinberg's The 355 now opens on January 7th, 2022 at the beginning of next year. Does it still look any good? Will it be worth the wait?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy