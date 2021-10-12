Pool & Hot Tub Foundation Announces New Water Education and Safety Partnership to Prevent Drowning Deaths in Florida

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO