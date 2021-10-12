Pool & Hot Tub Foundation Announces New Water Education and Safety Partnership to Prevent Drowning Deaths in Florida
PHTF, Florida Swimming Pool Association and International Hall of Fame join forces to combat drowning and promote water safety initiatives in the Sunshine State. Florida ranks fourth in the nation for unintentional drowning deaths, including swimming and boating-related incidents. On Friday, October 8, swimming and pool industry leaders from the...www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
