FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts Team one has been announced on EA Sports' twitter. The player cards will become available in packs today, Oct. 15. The RTTK players also have two potential upgrades they can earn during the event's group stages. The first can be earned if the players' clubs reach the Knockout Stage of their European competition and the second is earned by a club winning three of their four next Group Stage matches. But remember that any item upgrades can take a few days to update in-game.

FIFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO