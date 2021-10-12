CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gregorio Paltrinieri, Leonie Beck Close Out LEN Open Water Cup with Wins

SwimInfo
 8 days ago

Gregorio Paltrinieri, Leonie Beck Close Out LEN Open Water Cup with Wins. Gregorio Paltrinieri and Leonie Beck picked up wins in the fifth and final leg of the 2021 LEN Open Water Cup Series in Alghero, Italy, on Saturday. For Paltrinieri, it’s the second straight win in home waters in...

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Athlete known as 'Dutch Giant' named world's tallest bodybuilder

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Dutch athlete who stands at 7 feet, 1.9 inches tall was declared the world's tallest professional bodybuilder by Guinness World Records. Guinness said Olivier Richters, known as the Dutch Giant, was dubbed the word's tallest non-competitive/professional bodybuilder after his height was officially recorded in Eemnes, Netherlands.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonie Beck
Person
Lea Boy
Person
Gregorio Paltrinieri
Person
Florian Wellbrock
just-auto.com

Yokohama appoints Gregorio Borgo as Europe president

Yokohama has announced the appointment of Gregorio Borgo as president and CEO of its European headquarters. Borgo succeeds current president, Hiroyuki Shioiri, who will become chairman of Yokohama Europe, effective 10 October, 2021. Prior to his new assignment, Borgo was COO of Prometeon Tyre Group since 2018. During his 26...
BUSINESS
AFP

Biles absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not competing at this week's world championships in Japan, but a new generation are hoping to make a name for themselves in her absence. Biles is currently performing in "Gold Across America", a razzle-dazzle gymnastics stage show also featuring her Tokyo Olympics team-mates Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum. Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee has also skipped the world championships to appear on TV show "Dancing with the Stars". But their absence has given two up-and-coming Americans a chance to stake their claim of becoming gymnastics' next leading lights.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water#Len#Barcelona#European#Frenchman#German#Italy Men#Women
The Independent

Cameron Norrie in disbelief after winning ‘biggest title’ of career at Indian Wells

Cameron Norrie capped a remarkable few weeks for British tennis by becoming the first player from this country to win the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.The 26-year-old came from a set down to defeat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-4 6-1, netting himself one of the biggest titles on the ATP Tour and $1.2m (around £880,000) in prize money.While not quite on a par with Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph, Norrie’s success in the Californian desert has elevated him to a new high of 15th in the world rankings having started the year down at No 71.It was his...
TENNIS
ESPN

US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez sitting out Billie Jean King Cup

TORONTO -- US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will not be part of Canada's team for the Billie Jean King Cup finals next month. Tennis Canada confirmed that Fernandez pulled out of the team's roster for the Nov. 1-6 matches in Prague and is being replaced by Carol Zhao. The other...
TENNIS
SwimInfo

The Olympic ‘Quadrennium:’ A Look Back and a Look Ahead

The Olympic “Quadrennium:” A Look Back and a Look Ahead. (From October’s Swimming World Magazine) Swimming World reflects on the last five years since the last Olympic Games in Rio and ponders the questions that lie ahead during the next three years leading up to Paris 2024. **********. Five years...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title

Cameron Norrie's breakthrough season reached a high point in the California desert on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to become the first Briton to win the ATP Indian Wells title. Henman made the final twice, in 2002 and 2004 when he lost in straight sets to Roger Federer 6-3, 6-3.
SPORTS
101.9 KELO-FM

Tennis-U.S. Open champion Medvedev pulls out of Kremlin Cup

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow in order to focus on the remainder of the season, the Russian said in a statement on Friday. Medvedev, who beat Novak Djokovic in last month’s Flushing Meadows final to claim his maiden Grand...
TENNIS
SwimInfo

Star-Powered Field On Tap As FINA World Cup Set For Move to Doha

Star-Powered Field On Tap As FINA World Cup Series Set For Move to Doha. The next stop of the FINA World Cup Series is scheduled for next week, with short-course competition taking place in Doha from Oct. 21-23. The three-day event follows the first two stops of the series, which took place in Berlin and Budapest. The Doha stop is slated to feature some of the top names in the sport, with Australian stars Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers again headlining the roster of athletes.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

As FINA Prepares to Investigate Doping Days of GDR, A Look At the Dagger Of Kristin Otto

As FINA Prepares to Investigate Doping Days of GDR, A Look At the Dagger Of Kristin Otto. (From February’s Issue of Swimming World Magazine) The image is iconic in Olympic lore. As he crossed the finish line, index finger pointing to the sky, Canadian Ben Johnson was the most-celebrated athlete on the planet. He had just won the 1988 Olympic title in the 100-meter dash, his winning time of 9.79 almost impossible to grasp. How could a human run that fast? It was a legitimate question, and one asked with significant skepticism.
SPORTS
The Independent

T20 World Cup opens with Oman cruising to 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea

Oman opened the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup by cruising to a 10-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in Al Amerat.Having opted to bat, Papua New Guinea never recovered from losing both openers in the first over without a run on the board.A valiant 56 from captain Assad Vala helped his team escape total embarrassment, but four wickets from the left-arm spin of his opposite number Zeeshan Maqsood helped to cap the Papuans’ total at a paltry 129 for nine.Oman, who scored a memorable win over Ireland in their only previous T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, would ultimately reach their target without losing a wicket.Jatinder Singh hit 11 boundaries including four sixes in his knock of 73, whilst fellow opener Aqib Ilyas reached his half-century as the hosts wrapped up victory with 38 balls remaining.The emphatic nature of Oman’s victory also means a healthy net run-rate which could come into play later in their initial group stage games.PA
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy