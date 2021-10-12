Gregorio Paltrinieri, Leonie Beck Close Out LEN Open Water Cup with Wins

Cameron Norrie capped a remarkable few weeks for British tennis by becoming the first player from this country to win the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.The 26-year-old came from a set down to defeat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-4 6-1, netting himself one of the biggest titles on the ATP Tour and $1.2m (around £880,000) in prize money.While not quite on a par with Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph, Norrie’s success in the Californian desert has elevated him to a new high of 15th in the world rankings having started the year down at No 71.It was his...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO