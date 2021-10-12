Three runners die after being run over by a train in France abroad

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a deadly incident that left a teenager dead. Officers were called to the parking lot of Village Green Park just before 8 p.m. Monday on a call of a person being struck by a vehicle. (credit: CBS) When first responders arrived at 1300 South Chambers Circle, they found the 14-year-old male trapped underneath a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Aurora Fire Rescue crews extradited the teen from under the vehicle. The young man did not survive and died at the scene. (credit: CBS) Police were told that the driver of the vehicle ran away after the incident. Investigators said the minivan was stolen and being driven by the juvenile female at the time of the crash. They believe the victim was hanging on the front of the vehicle when he slid off, fell underneath and was then run over. (credit: CBS) The driver of the vehicle eventually returned to the scene of the crash and spoke with investigators. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO