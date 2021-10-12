CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three runners die after being run over by a train in France abroad

By Dahlia Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, near Saint-Jean-de-Luz (in the French province of Pyrénées-Atlantiques; ed.) three people died after being hit by a train. The public prosecutor’s office in Bayonne reported that two of them – aged 28 and 36 – hold Algerian citizenship. A fourth person – a 28-year-old man – was taken...

www.taylordailypress.net

