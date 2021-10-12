CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Traveling for season opener

Varlamov (undisclosed) will make the trip to Carolina for Thursday's season opener versus the Hurricanes, but he's not expected to play, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders will start the 2021-22 campaign with a massive 13-game road trip, so it's not surprising to see Varlamov making the trip to Carolina despite the fact he isn't expected to dress against the Hurricanes. Until Varlamov is given the green light, Ilya Sorokin will serve as the Isles' No. 1 netminder with Cory Schneider filling in as his backup.

