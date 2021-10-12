Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Traveling for season opener

The New York Islanders dropped their season opener on Thursday to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3. New York is now 0-1-0 on the season and 2-4-0 in their last six season openers. How it Happened: The New York Islanders kicked off the scoring early in the first period on a goal that had to be reviewed. Kyle Palmieri set up Mathew Barzal in front of the net for a shot that was initially ruled a save, but minutes later the officials reviewed the play and ruled it a goal noticing that the puck had just crossed the line at the 7:23 mark of the first. The lead was short-lived as a turnover by the Islanders in their own end led to a goal by Andrei Svechnikov to tie the game at one just under two minutes later.

