Missouri State

This Missouri Food Festival Is The Best In The State

By Hannah DeRuyter
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Food festivals are a way for you to get out and enjoy a little taste of the food you don't usually go for.

Each state offers plenty of food festivals but narrowing down which ones you absolutely need to attend can be difficult. Luckily, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best food festivals each state has to offer.

Here is what the report says about various food festivals offered around the U.S.:

"Food festivals are a great American pastime. The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

So, what is Missouri's best food festival?

Q in the Lou in St. Louis.

Here is what the report has to say about the Q in the Lou:

"BBQ and St. Louis are a match made in culinary heaven. The Q on the Lou festival held in October allows visitors to get up close with award-winning postmasters to taste their signature creations, delightful cocktails, and local beers."

Click here to see the best food festivals in each state.

