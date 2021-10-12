CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

DeSantis: Vaccine Passport Crackdowns Will Continue

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suWQT_0cOziA6y00

ST. PETE BEACH -- Governor DeSantis says the state will continue imposing fines on businesses that require proof of vaccination.

"We basically don't want people discriminated against. We want them to live their lives regardless of their status on getting these shots," DeSantis said.

An Orlando Sentinel investigation uncovered dozens of events and businesses being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, including a Harry Styles concert and the Miami Marlins baseball club.

DeSantis told reporters in St. Pete Beach he's also concerned that the feds may define "fully vaccinated" as requiring a booster shot.

"You may be fully vaccinated... (Dr.) Fauci says you should go get a booster. So what, they're going to say you're unvaccinated unless you get what they're saying," DeSantis said.

Governor DeSantis answered a question about how his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, is doing after her diagnosis of breast cancer was announced last week.

DeSantis said his wife is "strong" and he has faith in her and "the guy upstairs". He says his wife has a lot to live for, including their young children.

The governor says the first lady is in good health otherwise, describing her as "the healthiest person in the hospital."

"It's not an easy thing... because your life is going, and then all of a sudden, this is something that puts that in the balance," DeSantis said.

DeSantis says his wife's diagnosis shows the importance of early screening for cancer.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 23

Jewel Mathewson
8d ago

The vaccine was not a condition for employment. It is being forced on people after they were hired.I have never seen in any Employee handbook that a person must be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Drug testing, yes.Vaccines, no.Let the private business hire only vaccinated people if they choose, but the doors probably won't stay open for very long.

Reply(3)
5
Robert Watford
8d ago

Would he crack down on citizens requiring a vaccine passport to enter their homes? Ask a republican....this, do you want Deathsantis to control you & your house?

Reply(9)
4
 

