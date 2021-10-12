CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general jumping into gubernatorial race in key battleground

By Paul Steinhauser
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro will declare his candidacy for governor in the crucial northeast battleground state on Wednesday. The two-term Democratic attorney general, known nationally for his legal efforts and cable news appearances late last year against then-President Trump’s unsuccessful moves to try and overturn his 2020 election loss in the Keystone State and a handful of other states, is running in 2022 to try and succeed term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf, a fellow Democrat.

Smarty Jones
8d ago

shapiro and wolf are one in the same... Pennsylvania does not want more of the half wit libtard policies wolf implemented...

Henry Stine
8d ago

yet....all the dumbass Pennsylvania people will vote a democrat in and then blame it on Philly and pittsburgh...why... because they like to cry

Democrat trash
8d ago

This career criminal called the 2020 election before it happened...Hmmm 🤔

