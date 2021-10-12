Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general jumping into gubernatorial race in key battleground

A Republican congressman from Maryland who is also a licensed physician said he prescribed the drug Ivermectin to patients for the treatment of the early stages of COVID-19. "I have prescribed ivermectin as treatment for early COVID," U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s first congressional district, said in a statement to Fox 5 DC. "Data from India and elsewhere supports that off-label use. Off-label prescribing is commonly done for many medical illnesses."

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO