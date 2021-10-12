Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general jumping into gubernatorial race in key battleground
Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro will declare his candidacy for governor in the crucial northeast battleground state on Wednesday. The two-term Democratic attorney general, known nationally for his legal efforts and cable news appearances late last year against then-President Trump’s unsuccessful moves to try and overturn his 2020 election loss in the Keystone State and a handful of other states, is running in 2022 to try and succeed term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf, a fellow Democrat.www.foxnews.com
